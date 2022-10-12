The Indian Cricket Team is all set to lock horns against Western Australia XI in their second warm-up game to prepare themselves for the upcoming T20 World Cup. India and Western Australia XI played their first practice game on Monday, October 10, in which the Men in Blue won by 13 runs. India will now look to win the second game in order to hand Western Australia XI a clean sweep.

As far as the match is concerned, India posted a total of 158/6 in 20 overs on the back of a power-packed performance from Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 52 off 35 balls. Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda also contributed with the bat as they scored 27 and 22 runs, respectively. India then restricted Western Australia XI to 145/8 courtesy of some brilliant bowling from Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

What time will India vs Western Australia XI warm-up match begin?

The second warm-up match between India and Western Australia XI is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. IST on Thursday, October 13.

Where will India vs Western Australia XI warm-up match take place?

The second warm-up game between India and Western Australia XI is slated to take place at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth.

How to watch India vs Western Australia XI warm-up match live in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India is broadcasting the ongoing warm-up matches between the Men in Blue and Western Australia XI, hence the second T20 will not be available to watch on TV in the country.

Where to watch India vs Western Australia XI warm-up match live streaming online?

The live streaming of the second warm-up match between India and Western Australia XI will be available on the Western Australia YouTube channel.

India vs Western Australia XI: Predicted Playing XIs

India's predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, R Ashwin.

WAXI's predicted XI: D Arcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly.

Image: Twitter/BCCI

