India are all set to play their final match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 6. India are favourites to win the match against the Chevrons and qualify for the next stage of the competition. However, who will India play in the semi-finals is not confirmed yet but fans would be hoping that it's not New Zealand because of the history we have with the Kiwis. New Zealand defeated us in the semi-final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup and in the final of the 2021 World Test Championship.

India's record against NZ in T20 World Cups

Total matches- 3

India win-0

NZ win- 3

The Indian Cricket Team has not been able to beat New Zealand in any ICC tournament so far after the 2003 Cricket World Cup. The Indian team has not won a single match against New Zealand in T20 World Cup history. The Men in Blue have played three matches against the Blackcaps in T20 World Cups and have lost all of them.

India and New Zealand have played eight matches against each other in the 50-opver World Cup. New Zealand have won five of those eight games, while India have emerged victorious in just three matches.

Here's how India can avoid New Zealand in the semi-finals

If New Zealand finish on top of the Group 1 points table, which is a highly likely scenario, they will play the team that ends up on the second spot in the Group 2 points table. India will have to finish on top of the Group 2 points table to avoid playing against New Zealand in the semi-finals. If India finish second in Group 2 table then they will play the Kiwis in the next stage of the competition.

New Zealand have almost cemented their place at the top of the Group 1 points table thanks to their superior net run rate. England and Australia will fight for the second position in the points table as they have one more game left to play. If England and Australia win their remaining one match of the Super 12 stage, they will be tied at seven points each. But the team with a better net run rate will finish second and qualify for the semis.

India, on the other hand, are expected to finish on top of the Group 1 points table as they have one more game left in the Super 12 stage. India will play against Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match on Sunday and are favourites to win the game. If India can finish on top of the table, they will meet either England or Australia in the semi-finals. If India comes second in their group, they will have to play New Zealand in the semis.

Note: The calculations have been made keeping in mind that no other match in the Super 12 stage gets abandoned due to rain.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Points Table

Group 1

S. No. Team M W L N/R NRR PTS 1 New Zealand 5 3 1 1 2.113 7 2 England 4 2 1 1 0.547 5 3 Australia 4 2 1 1 -0.304 5 4 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 -0.457 4 5 Ireland 5 1 3 1 -1.615 3 6 Afghanistan 4 0 2 2 -0.718 2

Group 2

S. No. Team M W L N/R NRR PTS 1 India 4 3 1 0 0.730 6 2 South Africa 4 2 1 1 1.441 5 3 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 1.117 4 4 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 -1.276 4 5 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 -0.313 3 6 Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 -1.233 2

Image: Twitter/BCCI/BlackCaps