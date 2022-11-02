After failing to deliver with the bat in the first three matches of T20 World Cup 2022, KL Rahul bounced back in style with a half-century against Bangladesh. The India vs Bangladesh match was played in Adelaide and Team India emerged victorious after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first. After winning the match by 5 runs (DLS method), they almost confirm their place in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

KL Rahul registers first half-century of T20 World Cup

The pressure was on KL Rahul to deliver in an all-important fixture and Team India's vice-captain delivered in style smashing a half-century in just 32 balls. The opener was out for 50 runs caught by Mustafizur Rahman at short fine leg off Shakib Al Hasan's bowling. Here's how fans reacted to KL Rahul scoring half a century in India vs Bangladesh T20 WC match.

We all should take a moment to appreciate KL Rahul. After all those criticism and hate he got for his poor performance. He practiced harder and have a comeback!🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/BtVhA3DQZy — 𝐀𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 | 3 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨!👑 (@Aaliya_Zain5) November 2, 2022

Brilliant from Kl Rahul. Indian batting looks more formidable now! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 2, 2022

India has a bit of luck early on but they have ridden it well. Enjoyed watching KL Rahul come into his own. This is not a very easy surface to bat on but you wouldn't realise that if you saw Sky batting — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 2, 2022

Rahul then inflicted a brilliant run-out to dismiss Liton Das, who was taking the game away from India at that moment with 27-ball 60 at the start. It completely changed the game as it kickstarted Bangladesh's downfall in the match. Eventually India won by 5 runs with Bangladesh losing 6 wickets.

Before India vs Bangladesh match, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that he is well aware of the impact Rahul can have. "I think he is a fantastic player, he has got a proven track record. He has done really well, I thought he has been batting superbly. These things can happen in a 20-20 game, sometimes it's not that easy for a sort of top-order batsman. This tournament has been pretty challenging. I am just hoping it all clicks together over the next 3-4 games. We know his quality and his ability and he is really well suited for these kinds of conditions, and pitches," he said.

T20 WC: Team India set to post challenging total after half-centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

Team India lost the wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma with just 11 runs on the board. Following Rohit's dismissal, Rahul and Virat Kohli stitched together an important 67-run partnership for the second wicket. Shakib Al Hasan got the breakthrough, dismissing Rahul as soon as he reached his half-century. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in great form in the tournament, smashed a quickfire 30 off 16 balls before becoming Shakib Al Hasan's second victim. Hardik Pandya was next to go dismissed by Hasan Mahmud for just 5 runs. Dinesh Karthik was next to go runout for 7 runs. At the time of writing, Virat Kohli was playing on 50 runs and was joined by Axar Patel on the crease.