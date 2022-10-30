KL Rahul Becomes A Victim Of Trolls Again After Yet Another Failure At T20 World Cup

India and South Africa are currently playing against each other at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. India won the toss and opted to bat first at the Perth Stadium. South African bowlers struck early to remove India's openers for just 26 runs on the board. While Rohit Sharma was caught and bowled by Lungi Ngidi for 15 off 14 balls. KL Rahul was dismissed for 9 off 14 balls. Rahul is yet to breach the two-digit mark in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

People on social media have expressed their frustration with Rahul and his subpar batting performance at the ongoing T20 World Cup by trolling the Indian opener with memes and jokes. Prior to this, Rahul was dismissed for a low score in India's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. He was removed by Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah for 4 off 8 balls. He went down for 9 off 12 balls and was out early in India's next game against the Netherlands.

KL Rahul Wagon Wheel in this World Cup#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/cNK6EFuh7e — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) October 30, 2022

Shreyas iyer and sanju samson's fans watching kl rahul and Deepak hooda playing rubbish for india😂#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/En4brVMUpM — Vicky🔥 (@vivek_singhh001) October 30, 2022

This is KL Rahul's World, We are just living in it...bow down for the King Rahul 🙇‍♂️🔥 #INDvsSA #india #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tHZW1xkGzf — abhishek singh (@ABHISHEK_O0O) October 30, 2022

India is playing with 10 players and 15 overs. Thanks to KL Rahul — Satish Ray (@SatishRay_) October 30, 2022

Indian fans watching KL Rahul batting pic.twitter.com/tdpaAYjhNw — Himanshu (@Spread__hate) October 30, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan to BCCI 👇



When they choose out of form kl Rahul as compared to him #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/4Mm2yatg6k — Rajkumar 🇮🇳 (@ParthShukla0198) October 30, 2022

Still a better opener than KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/BJMSm647p7 — Mithie (@_ahania) October 30, 2022

SKY rescues India from a collapse

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav came to India's rescue as he scored 68 runs off 40 balls to help his side post a respectable total of 133/9 in 20 overs. Yadav was eventually dismissed by Wayne Parnell in the 19th over while trying to score some last-minute runs for India. Earlier, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, and Dinesh Karthik were dismissed for low scores of 12, 0, 2, and 6 runs, respectively.

Lungi Ngidi bowled superbly to pick a four-wicket haul for South Africa. Parnell scalped three wickets to his name, while Anrich Nortje picked one wicket.

