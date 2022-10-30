Last Updated:

KL Rahul Becomes A Victim Of Trolls Again After Yet Another Failure At T20 World Cup

Lungi Ngidi bowled superbly to pick a four-wicket haul for South Africa. Parnell scalped three wickets to his name, while Anrich Nortje picked one wicket. 

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
KL Rahul, T20 World Cup, India vs South Africa, KL Rahul trolled, netizens troll KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, IND vs SA, Rohit Sharma

Image: Twitter


India and South Africa are currently playing against each other at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. India won the toss and opted to bat first at the Perth Stadium. South African bowlers struck early to remove India's openers for just 26 runs on the board. While Rohit Sharma was caught and bowled by Lungi Ngidi for 15 off 14 balls. KL Rahul was dismissed for 9 off 14 balls. Rahul is yet to breach the two-digit mark in the ongoing T20 World Cup. 

People on social media have expressed their frustration with Rahul and his subpar batting performance at the ongoing T20 World Cup by trolling the Indian opener with memes and jokes. Prior to this, Rahul was dismissed for a low score in India's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. He was removed by Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah for 4 off 8 balls. He went down for 9 off 12 balls and was out early in India's next game against the Netherlands. 

SKY rescues India from a collapse

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav came to India's rescue as he scored 68 runs off 40 balls to help his side post a respectable total of 133/9 in 20 overs. Yadav was eventually dismissed by Wayne Parnell in the 19th over while trying to score some last-minute runs for India. Earlier, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, and Dinesh Karthik were dismissed for low scores of 12, 0, 2, and 6 runs, respectively. 

Image: Twitter

