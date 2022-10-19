T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated Standings After Sri Lanka's NRR-boosting Win Vs UAE

Sri Lanka kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, October 18. After being stunned by Namibia in the opening T20 WC 2022 Group A match, Sri Lanka registered victory by 79 runs to boost their net run rate. After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 152/8 on the board, largely thanks to a brilliant knock of 74 from opener Pathum Nissanka. For UAE, Karthik Meiyappan became the first bowler from the team to pick up a hat-trick. The UAE batters faltered in the chase as they were bundled out on a paltry 73. Here's a look at the points table after Sri Lanka's victory over UAE.

T20 World Cup Points Table

After their victory over UAE, Sri Lanka has two points and is currently sitting in the third position of the Group A points table. The Lankans are right below Namibia, who also have two points after their victory in the opening match. Namibia has a net run-rate of +1.277 compared to Sri Lanka which has a net run-rate of +0.600. The Netherlands, meanwhile, continues to top the Group A table after winning both their fixtures. The Dutch team have four points to their name with a net run rate of +0.149. The United Arab Emirates after losing both their fixtures and rooted at the bottom of the points table. They will face Namibia in their last fixture and have a very slim chance of qualifying for the Super 12s.

Group A

Position Teams Matches Win Loss N/R Tie NRR Points 1 Netherlands 2 2 0 0 0 +0.149 4 2 Namibia 2 1 1 0 0 +1.277 2 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0 +0.600 2 4 United Arab Emirates 2 0 2 0 0 -2.028 0

Group B

In Group B Scotland are currently at the top of the points table followed by Zimbabwe and Ireland. Two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies are rooted to the bottom of the points table after being stunned by Scotland in their opening match.

Position Teams Matches Win Loss N/R Tie NRR Points 1 Scotland 1 1 0 0 0 +2.100 2 2 Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 0 +1.550 2 3 Ireland 1 0 1 0 0 -1.550 0 4 West Indies 1 0 1 0 0 -2.100 0

Sri Lanka vs UAE match highlights

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka looked in a strong position at one stage at 92 for 2 before leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan (3/19) claimed a hat-trick in the 15th over to put Sri Lanka on the back foot. Meiyappan dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka as the Islanders slumped to 117 for 5. Nissanka kept Sri Lanka's scoreboard ticking and was the last to be dismissed in the penultimate ball of the innings, but not before helping his team cross the 150-run mark. Besides Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva (33) and Kusal Mendis (18) were the only two batters to register double-digit scores.

Dushmantha Chameera inflicted early damage to UAE with a three-wicket burst. The pacer dismissed Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra and captain Chundangapoyil Rizwan. After losing early wickets it was always an uphill task for UAE as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 73 in 17.1 overs. Aayan Afzal Khan (19) was the top scorer for UAE. Besides Chameera, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (3/8) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/15) also chipped in with a few wickets.