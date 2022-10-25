T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated Super 12 Standings After South Africa Vs Zimbabwe

South Africa and Zimbabwe on Monday faced other in their opening Group 2 fixture of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. With rain playing spoilsport, South Africa vs Zimbabwe match had to be abandoned and both teams were awarded points. Before the match was called off, both teams took the field with the teams playing out nine overs each. Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat first but only managed 79-5. The Proteas started strongly scoring 51 in three overs but the rain arrived, and the game was called off. We take a look at the updated points table:

T20 World Cup points table

Group 1

New Zealand is currently at the top of the T20 World Cup points table after beating Australia in their opening match of the campaign. Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by nine wickets, riding on Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten 68 off 43 balls, while England defeated Afghanistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage to take the third spot in the points table.

Position Teams Matches Win Loss Tie N/R Points NRR 1 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.450 2 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.467 3 England 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.620 4 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.620 5 Ireland 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.467 6 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.450

Group 2

Bangladesh clinched a nine-run win over the Netherlands in their opening match of the Super 12 stage on Monday to take the top spot in the Group 2 points table of the T20 World Cup. It was a historic achievement for Bangladesh, with the result marking their first win in Round 2 of the T20 World Cup. India riding on Virat Kohli's match-winning half-century defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets on Sunday. The men in blue are currently second on the points table. Both South Africa and Zimbabwe are now in the middle of the points table of Group 2 after the match was called off due to rain.