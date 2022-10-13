Ravi Shastri had been part of Team India and has witnessed a lot of ups and downs during his time as the head coach. The former cricketer was in charge of India at last year's T20 World Cup but the team failed to qualify for the knockout stages. Under Rohit Sharma, team India looks to be a strong unit and the former coach has said that the current squad is the best he has ever seen.

T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Team India's batting lineup

The current team India batting line-up looks like a settled unit, with Suryakumar Yadav and veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik providing solidity to the middle. Ravi Shastri while talking about Team India's batting line up said that batters can help the team qualify for the semi-finals this time around. While speaking during the event at Mumbai Press Club, Shastri said, "I have been part of the system for the last six-seven years, first as a coach and now I am watching from the outside, and I think this is as good a line-up as India has ever had in T20 cricket." He added, "With Surya (Yadav) at No.4, Hardik (Pandya) at No.5 and Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik at No.6 it makes a massive difference as it allows the top order to play the way they are playing."

Indian cricket team needs to get their A-game against Pakistan: Ravi Shastri

Shastri during the interaction also raised concern about the fielding of the Indian cricket team and said that the team will need to perform well during the entire course of the tournament. The former coach said, "One area that India will have to pick up and start right from the beginning is fielding. They need to work hard and get their A-game on the field when they step out (in the first game) against Pakistan." India began their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

He further said, "Those 15-20 runs that you save can make all the difference because otherwise every time you get out to bat, you need to get 15-20 runs extra. For sides like Australia, England, South Africa they field like crazy. Look at what Sri Lanka did in the Asia Cup with fielding. They won a tight game against Pakistan riding on fielding."