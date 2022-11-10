T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Slammed For Putting Blame On Bowlers After Defeat To England

Team India suffered a dismal defeat in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals on November 10 against England, who registered an emphatic 10-wicket victory in the all-important semi-final.

After setting a target of 169 runs, the Men in Blue failed to dismiss any of the English batsmen, who chased down the total comfortably with four overs to spare. Post the defeat, Team India captain Rohit Sharma lay blame on the bowlers, much to the frustration of netizens, who criticised the hitman for his own performance.

Rohit slammed for blaming bowlers for loss against England

While speaking in his post-match interview, Rohit Sharma said, "Pretty disappointed with how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball and we couldn't turn up today. It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games. It's all about keeping calm."

Netizens did not take the skipper's comments too kindly as they slammed him as seen in the tweets below:

throwed all the blame on bowlers and shamelessly sent dravid for press conference @ImRo45 🤣🤣🤣 — Nikhil (@Attitudist) November 10, 2022

The way @ImRo45 offloaded the entire blame of today's #INDvsENG loss on bowlers, especially @BhuviOfficial was very irresponsible! That's not how leaders are supposed to behave!



Really bad example! #shameful — Anant Garg (@anantg_) November 10, 2022

I'm sorry but Rohit Sharma blaming the bowlers and saying “they didn't handle the pressure” is completely off the mark. The game was lost in India’s batting powerplay - the “short square boundaries” were missing when India batted. 168 was never going to be enough. — Vishal Misra (@vishalmisra) November 10, 2022

Rohit is the most shameless guy ever, blaming the bowlers when his usage and his batting was utter trash, blame lena sikh le @ImRo45 — aay (@kanpur105) November 10, 2022

Team India bowlers struggled massively with the ball against England as other than Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel, each of them had an economy of at least 11.30. However, it would be unfair to lay the blame slowly on the bowlers as the batsmen did not seem to put enough of a total either on a good batting track.

Opener KL Rahul's disappointing T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with the bat continued as he just managed to score five runs before being dismissed by Chris Woakes. Fellow opener Rohit Sharma did not have a much better performance with the bat either as he scored 27 runs off 28 deliveries at a strike rate of less than 100.

The only two batsmen who had a good performance with the bat were former skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Kohli scored 50 runs off 40 deliveries before Hardik brilliantly played the role of the finisher by smacking 63 runs off just 33 balls, an inning that included four fours and five sixes.