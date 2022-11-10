Rohit Sharma Breaks Down After India's Defeat To England, Dravid Consoles Him; WATCH

Team India captain Rohit Sharma broke down in tears after his side's dismal defeat to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals on November 10. The Men in Blue were beaten convincingly as England chased down the target of 169 runs with four overs to spare. While Rohit himself was partly to blame for India's performance because of his struggles with the bat, netizens felt the pain of the hitman after he began to cry in the dugout.

Rohit Sharma in tears after India's loss to England

Please god, I'm begging, give me all the pain of my @ImRo45,This is my worst day of the decade. My hero is crying 😭💔#INDvENG #RohitSharma𓃵 #T20Iworldcup2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/NBhIe21Ocf — Kiran Mahajan (@Hitman_fans03) November 10, 2022

Seeing him crying breaks my heart everytime...!!!😟🥺@ImRo45 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Z7IPE368tP — Akash Sahani (@san_ro2245) November 10, 2022

After Team India's disappointing defeat to England, Rohit Sharma expressed the heartbreak of the side in his post-match interview by stating, "Pretty disappointed with how it turned up today." said the hitman. "We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball and we couldn't turn up today."

As for a potential reason for the defeat, he added, "It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games. It's all about keeping calm. We were nervy to start with, but you got to give credit to their openers as they played really well. I thought it swung a bit in the first over, but not from the right areas. We know the runs are scored square off the wicket and we were aware about it."

Rohit Sharma reflect on exit from T20 World Cup

Rohit concluded his remarks by reflecting on Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign by adding, "When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character. The game against Bangladesh was a tricky one. I thought it was difficult defending 85 runs in 9 overs, but we held our nerve and executed our plans. Couldn't do that today, and when you don't execute your plans, you are in trouble."

Following India's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, England are all set to face Pakistan in the finals on Sunday, November 13, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan vs England clash will begin live at 1:30 PM IST.