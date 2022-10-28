T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table: Top Scorers, Most Wickets After Australia Vs England

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/ICC
The 26th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Australia and England was abandoned due to rain on Friday.
The match was called off without a single ball bowled. Both teams were awarded a point each as per the ICC rules regarding rain interruption during a T20 World Cup match. Earlier in the day, the match between Afghanistan and Ireland was also called off due to bad weather. Both matches were slated to be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
So far, a number of games have been disrupted at the ongoing T20 World Cup due to bad weather and rain delay. While Group 1 consisting of New Zealand, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Afghanistan has seen three matches washed away due to rain, Group 2 consisting of India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands has seen one game disrupted due to precipitation.
|S. No.
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4.450
|3
|2
|England
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0.239
|3
|3
|Ireland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1.169
|3
|4
|Australia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1.555
|3
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.450
|2
|6
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-0.620
|2
|S. No.
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.425
|4
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5.200
|3
|3
|Zimbabwe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0.050
|3
|4
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-2.375
|2
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.050
|0
|6
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.625
|0
|S. No.
|Player
|Team
|M
|Avg
|Runs
|1
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|5
|44.00
|176
|2
|Max O'Dowd
|Netherlands
|5
|38.25
|153
|3
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|4
|36.25
|145
|4
|Virat Kohli
|India
|2
|-
|144
|5
|Pathum Nissanka
|Sri Lanka
|4
|34.25
|137
|S. No.
|Player
|Team
|M
|Econ
|Wkts
|1
|Bas de Leede
|Netherlands
|5
|8.66
|9
|1
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|5
|7.42
|9
|2
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|5
|6.16
|8
|3
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|4
|5.73
|8
|4
|Blessing Muzarabani
|Zimbabwe
|4
|7.06
|7
|5
|Sam Curran
|England
|2
|6.15
|7
Image: Twitter/ICC