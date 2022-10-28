T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table: Top Scorers, Most Wickets After Australia Vs England

The 26th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Australia and England was abandoned due to rain on Friday.

The match was called off without a single ball bowled. Both teams were awarded a point each as per the ICC rules regarding rain interruption during a T20 World Cup match. Earlier in the day, the match between Afghanistan and Ireland was also called off due to bad weather. Both matches were slated to be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

So far, a number of games have been disrupted at the ongoing T20 World Cup due to bad weather and rain delay. While Group 1 consisting of New Zealand, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Afghanistan has seen three matches washed away due to rain, Group 2 consisting of India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands has seen one game disrupted due to precipitation.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Points Table

Group 1

S. No. Team M W L N/R NRR PTS 1 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 4.450 3 2 England 3 1 1 1 0.239 3 3 Ireland 3 1 1 1 -1.169 3 4 Australia 3 1 1 1 -1.555 3 5 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0.450 2 6 Afghanistan 3 0 1 2 -0.620 2

Group 2

S. No. Team M W L N/R NRR PTS 1 India 2 2 0 0 1.425 4 2 South Africa 2 1 0 1 5.200 3 3 Zimbabwe 2 1 0 1 0.050 3 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 -2.375 2 5 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -0.050 0 6 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 -1.625 0

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Top run-scorers

S. No. Player Team M Avg Runs 1 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 5 44.00 176 2 Max O'Dowd Netherlands 5 38.25 153 3 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 4 36.25 145 4 Virat Kohli India 2 - 144 5 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 4 34.25 137

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Top wicket-takers

S. No. Player Team M Econ Wkts 1 Bas de Leede Netherlands 5 8.66 9 1 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 5 7.42 9 2 Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 5 6.16 8 3 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 4 5.73 8 4 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe 4 7.06 7 5 Sam Curran England 2 6.15 7

