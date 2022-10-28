Former England captain Michael Vaughan has questioned the Melbourne Cricket Ground's (MCG's) decision to not use the roof after more T20 World Cup matches at this venue are disrupted due to rain. Shortly after the Afghanistan vs Ireland game was abandoned without a ball being bowled, the Australia vs England clash also faced a long delay before being called off. Several inspections took place but the ground continued to be wet.

Taking to his official Twitter account on October 28, Michael Vaughan put up two separate posts to question MCG’s decision to not use the roof. With two games having already been called off without a ball being bowled, the T20 World Cup has been extremely frustrating for some teams who have not been able to finish their games.

Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022

Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get play back on quickly … Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ????? #JustAsking #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022

Shortly after questioning MCG’s decision to not use the roof, Vaughan also went on to compare how the situation in Sri Lanka is significantly better. The 47-year-old wrote that in Sri Lanka, where huge thunderstorms are also witnessed, the ground is covered completely and the play resumes as quickly as possible.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 points table

As things stand in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022 points table, New Zealand currently lead with three points after having played two games. The Blackcaps are level on points with second-placed Ireland but have a game in hand. The two teams are followed by Sri Lanka in third, while England are down in fourth with two points after two games. The situation gets even worse for hosts Australia, who find themselves at the bottom of the table after two games and a net run rate of -1.555.

Australia vs England squads

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

England: Jos Buttler (w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan