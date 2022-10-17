T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Shows Fun Moves At Training Session, Teammates Rejoice; Watch

Team India is up against the hosts Australia in the warm-up game in Brisbane, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. While India’s campaign begins with the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23, the team has been training hard for the tournament ever since landing in Australia, earlier this month. Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli is currently making headlines for entertaining his teammates during a practice session.

In a video currently going viral on social media, Kohli can be seen talking to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh also involved in the conversation. He then shows off his hilarious dance moves, which leave his teammates in splits. The former India captain often comes up with interesting ways to entertain his teammates and fans, and has been also seen mimicking his fellow team members on multiple occasions.

Watch: Virat Kohli shows off his dance move to KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Virat Kohli’s importance for India in T20 World Cup 2022

Meanwhile, Kohli is one of the top players from India to look forward to in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. India exited the last edition of T20 World Cup without qualifying for the knockouts, as it also marked Kohli’s final appearance as the T20I skipper of India. A year later, Kohli heads into the tournament after shutting down all his critics.

Kohli faced heavy criticism throughout the season for his poor run of form with the bat, until Asia Cup 2022. Making a sensational comeback after not playing the sport for a month, Kohli finished as the second-highest run-scorer in Asia Cup behind Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. The 34-year-old also hit his much-awaited 71st international century in the Super 8 match against Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli is the third-highest run scorer for India in 2022

He continued to show his class by hitting a 63-run against Australia in the third T20I, before scoring 49 runs against Sri Lanka. India will face New Zealand in another warm-up clash on October 19, before beginning their campaign on October 23. Interestingly, Kohli has scored 485 runs in 14 T20I games in 2022, which makes him the third-highest run scorer of the year behind Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma.

While Yadav leads India’s scoring charts with 801 runs in 23 T20I games so far in 2022, Rohit has scored 540 runs in 23 games. Out of the three, Kohli has the second-best strike rate at 139.36. Suryakumar has hit runs at a strike rate of 184.56, while Rohit has struck at 142.48.

