T20 World Cup: Virat To Shami, How Has Team India Fared In Australia In T20Is In The Past?

After the disappointing result in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, Team India is not only aiming to do well in the latest edition but has set its sights on lifting the trophy. The men in blue are one of the strong contenders to lift the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The composition of the team and coaching staff has changes since the last edition.

Rohit Sharma is currently the leader of the team, while Rahul Dravid has replaced Ravi Shastri as head coach. Speaking of the team for the tournament India is without the services of their ker players Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah due to injury. A total of 17 players are in Australia. 15 players are part of the main squad, while two players are travelling as reserves. Before the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, October 23, we take a look at the performance of those players who have experience of playing in Australian conditions.

T20 World Cup 2022: How have Team India players performed in the Australian condition

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Team India skipper has played the second-highest number of matches in Australia. Out of 9 matches, Rohit has batted in seven of them and scored a total of 181 runs. The 'Hitman' has registered two half-centuries, with 60 runs being his best score.

KL Rahul

The vice-captain of the team has played 6 T20I matches in Australia. In five innings has scored 108 runs at an average of 21.60 which also includes one half-century.

Virat Kohli

The former India skipper loves playing in Australian conditions and boasts of an impressive record. The 33-year-old has featured in 11 T20Is out of which he has batted in 10 matches. Kohli has scored a total of 451 runs, at an average of 64.42. He has five half-centuries to his name and will be aiming for a superb show in the latest edition of the T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder will have an important role to play in Australia during the tournament. However, Pandya has not played enough T20I matches down under. He has so far got to feature in just 3 T20I matches in which he has scored a total of 78 runs. With the ball, Hardik has picked up three wickets.

Rishabh Pant

The attacking wicketkeeper-batsman has played just three T20Is which happened during the 2018 tour. He only got a chance to bat in two matches and could only score a total of 20 runs.

Dinesh Karthik

Karthik will be aiming to improve his record down under during the T20 World Cup if given a consistent run in the T20 World Cup. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has played four matches for India in Australia in which he has scored 60 runs, at a strike rate of 153.84.

Ravichandran Ashwin

The veteran off-spinner is no longer a regular in the white ball format. Speaking of his record in Australia, Ashwin has played five T20I matches in Australia and picked up just 5 wickets. With bat he has scored 15 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The bigger grounds in Australia will be of great help to the leg spinner in terms of getting wickets. He has featured in three T20Is in the country and has taken four wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Team India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is has hardly played enough matches in Australia. Bhuvneshwar has featured in just three T20Is in the past in which he has two wickets.

Mohammed Shami

The Bengal pacer will be key to India's success in the tournament. In absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami will have the responsibility of stopping runs in death overs. He has played just one T20I match in Australia which came during India’s tour of Australia in 2020. The outing was a forgetful one since he was hammered for 46 runs in four overs and remained wicketless.