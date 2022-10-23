Top Run-scorer To Highest Wicket-taker, An Overview Of Team India's Stats In T20 World Cup

India and Pakistan will look to begin their T20 World Cup campaign off to a winning start when they face each other in a mouth-watering clash in Melbourne on Sunday, October 23. The men in blue will be out for revenge as it was their arch-rivals who played a big role in knocking them out on the group stage. Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets during Ind vs Pak T20 WC match last year. Ahead of the high-octane encounter, we take a look at the performance of Indian layers in the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2022: List of Indian players with impressive numbers

Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer for India in the T20 World Cup. The opener scored a total of 847 runs in 33 matches at a healthy average of 38.50. Currently, the Indian skipper is behind Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Chris Gayle (965), and Tillakaratne Dilshan (897) in terms of overall run scorers in the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli with 845 runs is the second-leading run-getter for India in the T20 World Cup. The former Team India skipper also holds the record for scoring the most runs by a player in a single T20 World Cup edition. He scored 319 runs from six matches durign the 2014 edition at an average of 106.33. Kohli also holds the record for the number of half-centuries in the T20 World Cup (10) and will look to add more 50s in the latest edition of the tournament.

Coming to the bowling department, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker for India at the T20 World Cup. The off-spinner has so far picked up 26 wickets from 18 matches at a phenomenal average of 15.26. He is currently part of Team India for the 2022 edition and will be aiming to add more wickets to his tally during the tournament.

After Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja is the second-best bowler for India in the history of the T20 World Cup with 21 wickets from 22 matches. However, the all-rounder was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Looking at overall team stats, the Men in Blue failed to qualify for the last four on four occasions (2009, 2010, 2012, and 2021) but still have the third-most match in the tournament with 23 wins and 13 losses.

India vs Pakistan: Match preview

Before the big clash in Melbourne, India and Pakistan had faced each other during the Asia Cup last month. Both teams faced each other twice with Rohit Sharma and his men winning the first encounter, while Pakistan won the second meeting to knock out India out of the tournament.

Following the Asia Cup exit, Team India has been in cracking form winning the home series against Australia and South Africa. However, the death bowling remains a concern after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with a back injury. While the batting line-up looks pretty much settled the Indian bowlers need to step up and deliver in such a big match.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are coming into this encounter after winning the tri-series recently featuring New Zealand and Bangladesh. The middle order will be the team's biggest worry since they have failed to fire. The return of Shaheen Afridi is a major boost and Babar Azam will want his bowlers to deliver in such a high-octane clash. Pakistan was one of the semi-finalists in the last edition of the T20 World Cup and they would want to come out with all guns blazing this time around too.