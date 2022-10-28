Zimbabwe on Thursday recorded a historic win over Pakistan in their second Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by the barest of margins to emerge victorious in an emphatic manner. The Chevrons won by just 1 run with the match going down to the last ball of the innings. However, when Pakistan needed 3 runs off 1 ball to win the match, Mohammad Wasim was seen leaving the crease at the non-striker's end early in order to gain an unfair advantage.

PAK vs ZIM: Pakistan cricketer's act criticised by players

The event has once again sparked a discussion about batters leaving the crease early and whether bowlers should dismiss them without warning, particularly when the match is in such a crucial position. Former Australian bowler Brad Hogg demanded a "severe penalty" for leaving the crease before the ball was delivered. South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, on the other hand, slammed those who vilify bowlers for running out a non-striker for backing up too far.

Why severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered!

Last ball of the game last night!#ZIMvPAK #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/lHpaMr3Oqr — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 28, 2022

Non stiker playing within the spirit of the game??



And then bowlers get abused if they take matters into their own hands? 🤔



No batter can be "unfairly run out" if they just stay in their crease until the ball is bowled



It's honestly just that simple https://t.co/jWylAeIf0V — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) October 27, 2022

Deepti Sharma, an all-rounder for the Indian women's team, was harshly criticised by some former and current cricketers, especially those from England and Australia after she ran Charlie Dean out in an ODI game at Lord's for backing up too far at the non-striker's end. India won the match thanks to Deepti's game awareness and smart strategy, but individuals who found it hard to digest began attacking the 25-year-old by referencing the highly subjective "spirit of the game." However, Deepti's action during the game was well within the laws of the game.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

As far as the match is concerned, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first in the gripping thriller. Zimbabwe were restricted to 130/8 in 20 overs when batting first courtesy of some fierce bowling from Pakistan's speed attack. Zimbabwe's leading scorer, Sean Williams, put on 31 runs off of 28 balls. For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim, who was playing in his maiden T20 World Cup match, picked up a four-wicket haul. Shadab Khan claimed three wickets, while Haris Rauf also bowled superbly to pick one wicket for 12 runs in his quota of four overs.

Zimbabwe struck early in the second innings to eliminate Pakistani openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam for 14 and 4 runs, respectively. For Pakistan, Shan Masood once again did the bulk of scoring until Sikandar Raza dismissed him for 44 off 38 balls. Raza took two more wickets to further increase the pressure on Pakistan's batting lineup. Eventually, Pakistan gave in to the pressure and dropped the match in the last over. Raza was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling spell.

