Virat Kohli Candidly Opens Up On His Relationship With India Captain Rohit Sharma

Former India captain Virat Kohli has candidly spoken about his relationship with the current skipper Rohit Sharma. In a video shared by the BCCI, Kohli opened up on the team's environment and the kind of relationship he shares with Rohit. Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday, November 5. He is in Australia with the national side for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Virat Kohli on relationship with Rohit Sharma

"The team environment is good. Our understanding, our vision for the game has always been similar. It has always been to make India win. As I said, it's very free-flowing and it's all pointed towards the main goal [to make India win]," Kohli said in the video.

Earlier, Rohit opened up on Kohli's return to form as he said that the team management never had any doubts with regard to the former skipper. After defeating Bangladesh in their Super 12 match on Wednesday, Rohit said that the way Kohli has been batting in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been tremendous.

"In my opinion, he was always there. It was a matter of a few innings here and there, he got it in the Asia Cup. We never had any doubts and the way he has been batting in this World Cup has been tremendous and he is really doing it for us," Rohit said when asked about Kohli's form at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Kohli at T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli gave India a strong start in the first two games of the T20 World Cup by scoring two back-to-back half-centuries against Pakistan and the Netherlands. India defeated Pakistan in the tense match thanks to Kohli's unbeaten 82 off 53 balls. His score of 62 not out against the Netherlands gave India a strong foundation from which they were ultimately able to defeat the Dutch.

After a rare poor performance against South Africa, Kohli returned to scoring runs for India in their next game against Bangladesh. Kohli scored his third half-century of the tournament as he helped India post a huge total against the Tigers. Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 220 runs from four matches. He is scoring runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup at an average of 220.00 and with a strike rate of 144.73.

