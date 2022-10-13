Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has named a player he thinks should replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad. Speaking to reporters, Akram said he would like to see pace-bowling sensation Umran Malik replace Bumrah in the Indian World Cup squad, citing his raw pace as the reason. Akram stated that if he was part of the Indian think tank, he will have Umran in the squad all the time.

Akram said the more Umran will play the game at the highest level, the better he will become, adding that experience in the shortest format matters a lot. The former Pakistan speedster said that India took Umran to Ireland and he got hammered but noted that it is a part and parcel of the game, especially in T20s. Akram further added that the Twenty20 format is unfortunately not for the bowlers and they should understand that.

"You see that guy? Umran Malik... he is quick. India took him to Ireland and he got hammered. It happens in T20, but you got to stick with him. If I were in the think tank, then I will have him in the squad all the time. The more he plays, the better he will become. Experience in Twenty20 matters a lot. Unfortunately, the Twenty20 format is not for bowlers. The format is the need of the hour, it is entertaining and it's picked up worldwide. Bowlers should understand that they will be hammered once in a while, which they do now," Akram told reporters.

Umran made his international debut against Ireland in June this year. So far, the right-arm pacer has played three matches for the country and has picked two wickets at a dismal average of 56.00 and an economy rate of 12.44. Umran, however, is unlikely to replace Bumrah in the World Cup squad as the BCCI has not named him on the list of reserve players for the tournament. Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj are expected to take Bumrah's pace in the 15-member squad as they have already been sent to Australia to join the Indian team.

India will kickstart its 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. India are slated to play two warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand as part of their preparation for the marquee event.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

