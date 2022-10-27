WATCH: Zimbabwe Players Go Berserk As They Stun Hapless Pakistan In T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2022 continues to get more and more exciting as Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan on Thursday by defeating them by one run. The loss meant that the Babar Azam-led side suffered their second consecutive defeat, having suffered a nail-biting encounter with India previously. Following an entertaining clash, here is a look at the winning moment and the wild reactions of the Zimbabwe players.

Zimbabwe players go bonkers after massive win over Pakistan

Needing three runs to win and two to tie from the last delivery, Pakistan just managed to score one run of the last ball, with Shaheen Afridi getting run out. Following an incredible win over Pakistan, Zimbabwe players can be seen going wild in the video below.