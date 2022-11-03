What Are ICC's Rules Pertaining To 'Fake Fielding'? How It May've Proved Costly For India?

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan accused Team India batting stalwart Virat Kohli of ‘fake fielding’ after the Super 12 game at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 ended in India’s favor. Hasan was quick to criticize the on-field umpires after the game, as the incident involving Kohli seemingly went unnoticed.

As reported by PTI, accusing umpires Chris Brown and Marais Erasmus of 'overlooking' the incident, Nurul said, “Definitely, the wet outfield did have an impact when we restarted the game. But there was also a fake throw which could have got us five runs but we didn't even get that."

All you need to know about 'fake fielding' law in cricket rule book

As per Law 41.5.1, “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball”. This means India would have suffered a five runs penalty if the umpires deemed Kohli’s action to be deception. As per the rules, if the umpire catches any player breaching the rule, might also call it a dead ball.

Nurul Hasan under scanner over remarks on Virat Kohli

The incident referred to by Nurul took place in the seventh over of the match when Bangladesh were off to a flying start to the game. A video clip showed Arshdeep Singh throwing the ball from the deep, as Kohli was seen as if he was relaying it at the non-striker’s end. A relay throw happens when the fielder closer to the track catches the ball from deep and throws it at the stumps.

Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shant were not distracted by Kohli, video shows

Interestingly, the batters of the crease, Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shant were not even looking at Kohli, which raises questions about Nurul’s argument. While Kohli was accused of fake fielding by Nurul, he didn’t seem to take notice of the terms‘ distraction and deception’ part in the rule. As Shanto or Litton were not looking at Kohli, they were not distracted or deceived by Kohli’s actions.

India restricted Bangladesh to 145/6 in 16 overs during the revised run-chase of 151 runs, after the match lost overs due to rain. Team India earlier scored 184/6 in the first innings, courtesy of half-centuries by KL Rahul and Kohli. With the win, India climbed to the top of the Group 2 points table in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.