India are currently taking part in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, where are set to play in the semi-finals against England after an impressive Super 12 campaign in Australia. India topped Group 2 points table with four wins in five matches. India played their last game of the group stage against Zimbabwe on November 6 and won comfortably to cement their place as group leaders. After the completion of the Super 12 matches for India, let's take a look at how India's T20 World Cup campaign this year is invoking memories of the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs.

Close win vs Pakistan

India witnessed a close game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage of the tournament, which they eventually won just as it happened in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The match between India and Pakistan ended in a tie with both teams scoring 141 runs in 20 overs. The winner was decided out of a bowl out, which India won by connecting all three hits at the stumps.

In the ongoing World Cup, the match between India and Pakistan once again went down to the wire with the Men in Blue eventually coming out as the winner. India won the match by 4 wickets on the back of a crucial knock from Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 balls to help his side chase down a 160-run target.

Middle order working well

India's middle order in the ongoing T20 World Cup is performing well with Suryakumar Yadav looking in great touch while Hardik Pandya has made useful contributions for India. Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have not made any significant contributions thus far but they are expected to do well in the upcoming games. India's middle order during the 2007 T20 World Cup also played a crucial role in helping the team win the tournament. Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma performed well for the side and eventually helped them lift the record-setting title.

Wins in close matches, luck favouring Team India

The 2007 World T20 saw India emerge as a powerhouse in the shortest format of the game. Every time India was in a spot of bother, one player stepped up and changed the game for their country. While it was the likes of Gambhir, Yuvraj, Sreesanth or Suresh Raina in World T20, 2022 World Cup has seen Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik or Arshdeep stepping up when needed.

The 2011-2022 World Cup coincidences

India lost to South Africa in 2011 as well as in 2022 World Cups

Ireland beat England

Australia and South Africa were knocked out before semis

India, New Zealand and Pakistan are in the semis

The Oreo connection

2007 ICC World T20

As far as the 2007 T20 World Cup is concerned, India won the tournament after defeating Pakistan in the final. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India posted 157/5 in 20 overs. Gautam Gambhir top-scored with 75 off 54 balls. India then bowled Pakistan out for 152 runs with three balls remaining. Irfan Pathan was named the player of the match for his spell, in which he picked a three-wicket haul for 16 runs.

2011 ODI World Cup

India were the hosts of the ODI World Cup and they became the first team to win the tournament at home. MS Dhoni's iconic six to win the final against Sri Lanka is still remembered fondly by almost every Indian in the world. India punched, clawed and fought their way to the final with wins over Australia and Pakistan in the quarter-finals and semis before winning the final match at the Wankhede Stadium

