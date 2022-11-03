The Indian Cricket Team on Wednesday defeated Bangladesh in its fourth match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the game by 5 runs (D/L method) to move up to the top spot in the Group 2 points table. Former India skipper Virat Kohli once again put on a magnificent show to help his side win the game. He was named the player of the match for smashing his third half-century of the tournament.

Dinesh Karthik's run-out divides fans

However, not everything went according to plan for Kohli as he was involved in a mix-up with Dinesh Karthik which ended in the latter getting run out. The incident occurred in the 17th over after Kohli hit one to the edge of the ring at extra cover. As soon as Kohli hit the shot, Karthik charged down the ground in an attempt to steal a single but he was sent back as the former India captain was not convinced about the possibility of a run.

Before Karthik could get back to his crease at the non-striker's end, bowler Shoriful Islam broke the bails with the help of Shakib Al Hasan. Karthik was declared run out as replays showed the ball hitting the stumps at the same time Shoriful's hands broke the bails. But some fans were not happy with the decision and took to social media to vent their anger as they believed Shoriful's hands came in contact with the stump first before the ball hit them.

#DineshKarthik was Not out, are these TV umpires blind — raghav chadha (@rchadha1991) November 2, 2022

Is that run out of #DineshKarthik coz the bowler hit the stumps with his hands not ball#INDvsBAN — ❣️ (@Girl_True16) November 2, 2022

India vs Bangladesh

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first at Adelaide Oval. Batting first, India posted a total of 184/6 on the back of an amazing knock from Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, including eight boundaries and one six. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with 50 and 30 runs, respectively. Hasan Mahmud picked three wickets for Bangladesh, while Shakib Al Hasan scalped two to his name.

Bangladesh started the second innings with a bang as they scored 66 runs for no loss in the first seven overs before the rain started pouring down in Adelaide. Litton Das played an incredible knock as he scored 59 off those 66 runs for his team. His knock included seven fours and three sixes. Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of the D/L par when the rain began. They were in a comfortable position to win the match.

When the play resumed, Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 runs to chase in 16 overs. India made a stunning comeback to restrict Bangladesh to 145/6 in 16 overs. Some good catches and mind-boggling fielding ensured a victory for India. Bowlers also bowled well after coming back from the rain break.

