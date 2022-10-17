World Cup T20: Mitchell Starc Bouncer Hits Suryakumar On Helmet, Physio Rushes Out; WATCH

India are currently locking horns against defending champions Australia in their first warm-up match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Monday. Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was hit on the helmet while trying to play a pull shot off Mitchell Starc's bowling. Yadav was struck on the grill of his helmet with a deadly bouncer from Starc. The impact was so hard that it broke the corner of Yadav's helmet. The 32-year-old then took a concussion test and resumed batting for India.

Yadav went on to score a magnificent half-century before he was dismissed for 50 off 33 balls in the final over by Kane Richardson. A video of the incident is going viral on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. In the video, Yadav and Starc can be seen checking the corner of his helmet before the former received medical attention from the Indian team's physio.

Australia vs India

As far as the ongoing warm-up match is concerned, Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first at The Gabba in Brisbane. Batting first, India posted a total of 186/7 on the board courtesy of some brilliant batting from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. While Rahul smashed 57 off 33 balls, Yadav made a perfect half-century, including six boundaries and one maximum.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed by Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc for scores of 15 and 19 runs, respectively. Hardik Pandya was removed for 2 off 5 balls by Richardson. Dinesh Karthik contributed with 20 off 14 balls, while Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin scored 6 runs each. Richardson was the pick of the bowlers from the Australian side as he registered a four-wicket haul in his quota of four overs. Starc, Agar, and Glenn Maxwell picked one wicket each.

In the second innings, Australia are currently batting at a score of 97/2 in 11 overs. With no David Warner in the playing XI, Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Finch opened the batting for Australia. Marsh and Finch forged a partnership of 64 runs before the former was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 35 off 18 balls. Finch is still intact in the middle at a score of 44 off 35 balls. Steve Smith has been dismissed for 11 off 12 balls.

Image: Twitter