'ZIM Take Revenge For Fake Mr Bean': Zimbabwe's Win Over Pakistan Breaks The Internet

The entire Zimbabwe contingent stormed the field in wild celebrations and did a mini-lap of honour to thank their fans for all the support. 

Vishal Tiwari
Zimbabwe on Thursday stunned Pakistan to win their second match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 1 run to win their Super 12 encounter at the Perth Stadium and move to the third position in Group 2 points table. The entire Zimbabwe contingent stormed the field in wild celebrations and did a mini-lap of honour to thank their fans for all the support. 

The match went down to the wire with Pakistan needing 3 runs off 1 ball. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who came to face the last ball after Mohammad Nawaz's dismissal, drove towards long-on in an attempt to collect two runs to take the game to super over. However, Zimbabwean wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva, who fumbled initially, recovered in time to get the bails off at the striker's end to deny Pakistan a draw. 

Former cricketers and cricket fans are flooding social media with posts lauding the Zimbabwe team for their historic win against Pakistan. Earlier, Zimbabwe cricket fans were calling for revenge on Pakistan for allegedly sending a fake Mr. Bean to their country. 

 

 

 

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

As far as the match is concerned, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first in the nail-biting thriller. Batting first, Zimbabwe were restricted to 130/8 in 20 overs courtesy of some intense bowling from Pakistan's pace battery. Sean Williams top-scored for Zimbabwe with 31 off 28 balls. Mohammad Wasim, who was playing his first match of the T20 World Cup, picked a four-wicket haul for Pakistan. Shadab Khan scalped three wickets to his name, while Haris Rauf bowled well to pick one wicket in his quota of four overs. 

In the second innings, Zimbabwe struck early to remove the Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for 4 and 14 runs, respectively. Shan Masood once again did the bulk of scoring for Pakistan before he was removed by Sikandar Raza for 44 off 38 balls. Raza picked two more wickets to put Pakistan under further pressure. Pakistan eventually fell to the pressure and lost the game in the final over. 

