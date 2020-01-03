'$100 For Every Ace Scored': ATP Cup Launches Campaign To Help Bush Fire Victims

Organizers of tennis tournament ATP Cup, on Thursday, have initiated a campaign to assist the victims of Australian bushfires. In a press release, the organizers confirmed that every ace served at the ATP Cup will raise money to support the victims.

READ: Tennis Australia Announces Fundraisers For Bush Fire Victims After Nick Kyrgios' Prodding

Each ace served across the @ATPCup at all three venues will deliver $100 to the @RedCrossAU bushfire disaster relief and recovery efforts.



With more than 1500 aces expected to be served, the tournament contribution is expected to exceed $150,000. — ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 2, 2020

ATP Cup campaign

The country has witnessed wild bushfires for months now, and the government has stated that it could go on for some more time. Hundreds of homes across the country have had to be evacuated and the death toll has risen to 17. The Associated Press reports that across the country, more than 12.35 million acres of land have burned and more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed over the past few months.

READ: Australia Bushfire: Zookeeper Shelters Monkeys, Pandas And Tiger At Home To Save Them

On Tuesday, Nick Kyrgios egged Tennis Australia to start donation campaigns and help those who have suffered because of the bushfires. Soon after, the CEO of the association, Craig Tiley released a statement where he stated that steps will be taken to help those who have been affected by the incident.

READ: Australia PM Attends Funeral Of Volunteer Firefighter

Tournament Director Tom Larner said, "Communities across the whole country have been devastated by the bushfire crisis and at this time of the year, with our events in full swing, tennis has a unique opportunity to support the relief and recovery efforts." He went on to add the 'extra motivation' which the ace will give to players.

Tennis players took to Twitter to announce their own donations if they score an ace.

READ: Australia Bushfires: New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency For 7 Days

I am just going to donate regardless of my performance , cause my 1 accidental ace per 4 matches on average really won’t be making any difference 😬 But love the idea, wishing all the aussies lots of aces:) #bushfiresAustralia https://t.co/8ZnAjci7y9 — Arina Rodionova (@arinarodionova) January 2, 2020

Want in on this. For every ACE I serve over the Aussie summer I’ll donate $50 to the bushfire relief to help raise funds to the families, firefighters and animals who are affected by this disaster. Please join me in any way you can #ausfires #ClimateEmegency #AustralianFires — Priscilla hon (@pribo98) January 2, 2020

I’m not at your level boys but I want to get involved. $100 for an ace over the Australian summer. #servingupsomehelp https://t.co/eIwIH0xTXT — John Millman (@johnhmillman) January 2, 2020