The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'$100 For Every Ace Scored': ATP Cup Launches Campaign To Help Bush Fire Victims

Tennis News

The ATP tournament organizers announced a new campaign to help those who have been affected by the ongoing bush fires in Australia by giving $100 for every ace.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
ATP

Organizers of tennis tournament ATP Cup, on Thursday, have initiated a campaign to assist the victims of Australian bushfires. In a press release, the organizers confirmed that every ace served at the ATP Cup will raise money to support the victims. 

READ: Tennis Australia Announces Fundraisers For Bush Fire Victims After Nick Kyrgios' Prodding

ATP Cup campaign

The country has witnessed wild bushfires for months now, and the government has stated that it could go on for some more time. Hundreds of homes across the country have had to be evacuated and the death toll has risen to 17. The Associated Press reports that across the country, more than 12.35 million acres of land have burned and more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed over the past few months.

READ: Australia Bushfire: Zookeeper Shelters Monkeys, Pandas And Tiger At Home To Save Them

On Tuesday, Nick Kyrgios egged Tennis Australia to start donation campaigns and help those who have suffered because of the bushfires. Soon after, the CEO of the association, Craig Tiley released a statement where he stated that steps will be taken to help those who have been affected by the incident.

READ: Australia PM Attends Funeral Of Volunteer Firefighter

Tournament Director Tom Larner said, "Communities across the whole country have been devastated by the bushfire crisis and at this time of the year, with our events in full swing, tennis has a unique opportunity to support the relief and recovery efforts." He went on to add the 'extra motivation' which the ace will give to players. 

Tennis players took to Twitter to announce their own donations if they score an ace. 

READ: Australia Bushfires: New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency For 7 Days

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
SHEENA BORA CASE:FIFTH BAIL PLEA
SAVARKAR ROW: BJP DARES SENA
NO ONE CALLED EX-JK CMS 'ANTI-NATIONAL', DECISION ON THEIR RELEASE BY UT ADMIN: AMIT SHAH
KOHLI'S 10-YEAR TRANSFORMATION
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON