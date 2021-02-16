Adam Gilchrist Slams Novak Djokovic For Smashing His Racquet During Australian Open Q/F

Former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist has criticised the current world number one men's singles tennis player Novak Djokovic for a brutal racquet smash during his Australian Open 2021 quarterfinal clash against Alexander Zverev on Tuesday.

'Djoker' is known to smash his tennis racquets in the heat of the moment and the defending champion could not hold back on Tuesday night when he ended up losing his composure during an intense knock-out clash.

'Rubbish': Adam Gilchrist

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the three-time World Cup-winning stumper wrote that players smashing their racquet in frustration in tennis is rubbish and one must remind them that they have to keep using it.

Players smashing their racquet in frustration in tennis is rubbish. Tell them they have to keep using it. #AusOpen — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) February 16, 2021

Even the netizens decided to join the fun as they came up with hilarious responses. Here are some of the reactions.

Sometimes the emotion gets the better of people! — Shivansh (@ShivanshKapoorr) February 16, 2021

It's like smashing a bat in cricket when you get out. You know you can smash it because you have 100 more🤭😂 — Yash Sunil Runwal (@duddalyash) February 16, 2021

Anger. ooof. — Amit Shewale (@shewaleamit22) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, there were also a few netizens who reckoned that such things should not be needlessly blown out of proportion.

I second this gilly ! Sports men need to respect their equipments, be it in any sports. Period. — Sathya K (@sathya226) February 16, 2021

Well said Gilly , everyone should learn from @RafaelNadal , he has never ever smashed his racquet in frustration! — Karthikraja (@Karthikraja318) February 16, 2021

Better yet, instant disqualification, terrible lessons for young fans — T-Bag 🇦🇺 (@Thomas58974615) February 16, 2021

READ: Serena "excited" For Semi-final Against Osaka At Aus Open

When Novak Djokovic unleashed his frustration on his racquet

Even though Zverev won the first set in the close tie-breaker, the Serbian bounced back and won the second set without breaking much sweat. Nonetheless, things were not really easy for the reigning Australian Open champion. In the third set, the winner of 17 Grand Slams was trailing 1-3 as the score read 40-40 in the fifth game and it was during this point in time that Djokovic ended up smashing his racquet just when he reckoned that he might end up conceding points on that occasion.

READ: "I Will Come Back Stronger" Halep On Shock Exit At Australian Open

In the end, the racquet smashing was in vain as he ended up winning the contest 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 to advance to his ninth Australian Open semi-final.

READ: Rafael Nadal, Uncle Toni Play Mind Games With Novak Djokovic Ahead Of Australian Open QF