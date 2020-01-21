Australian Open: Alexander Zverev Has Promised To Donate $10K For Every Match He Wins

Not all heroes wear capes. Alexander Zverev proved it right by showing a heart of a champion at the Australian Open 2020. We are all aware of the horrific bushfires that traumatized Australia a few weeks back.

Alexander Zverev knows about it too. He is one of the few players who has pledged to help the bushfire victims through the beautiful sport of tennis. In a recent interview, the German tennis player said that he would donate $10,000 for every match he wins at the Australian Open. He added that he would donate the entire prize money if he manages to win the tournament. A lot of people now want him to win for all the good reasons

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev pledges to help Australia’s bushfire victims

Alexander Zverev knows that he is not the favourite to win the Australian Open. However, he still wants to win and help the Australian bushfire victims through the sport of tennis. According to the German, Australia is like a home for tennis players as they spend a lot of time in a year over there. He added that he truly wants to help them. After such a beautiful commitment, the entire stadium applauded the German. It was one of the most beautiful sights in tennis history. Alexander Zverev has already defeated Italy’s M. Cecchinato in the first round of Australian Open at the Margaret Court Arena. The official Twitter handle of Australian Open posted the video of Alexander Zverev's beautiful interview and netizens can't be happier. Take a look.

