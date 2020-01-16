Novak Djokovic Considers NextGen Stars Stefanos Tsitsipas And Alexander Zverev 'slow'

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be the top contenders for the upcoming Australian Open along with Roger Federer. But in the last couple of months, tennis' NextGen players are threating to break the dominance of the 'Big 3' in 2020. Leading the pack is German Alexander Zverev and Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas. All the four players took the court at the Rod Laver Arena for the 'Rally For Relief' charity tennis event in Melbourne. The event was organised to help Australian bushfire victims.

Novak Djokovic takes a dig at Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Apart from tennis, Novak Djokovic is also known for his great sense of humour and the Serb once again showed his funny side, when he took a dig at Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic teamed up to play for Team Williams against Zverev and Tsitsipas, who were representing Team Wozniacki. The match was tied at 3-3, when players changed ends and that is when Novak Djokovic commented that how slow the NextGen players were compared to them. In the end, they went onto win the match 4-3.

NextGen steps up to donate for 'Rally For Relief'

'Rally for Relief' was part of the broader 'Aces for Bushfire Relief' program. 'Aces for Bushfire Relief' was launched by Tennis Australia during the recently concluded ATP Cup 2020. The initiative saw $100 donated for every ace served at the ATP Cup matches in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. Apart from ATP Cup, the Adelaide International, Brisbane International, Hobart International and Canberra International tournaments was also part of the programme. The campaign will also apply to the Australian Open 2020, which commences next week.

Novak Djokovic says there are no favourites for the Australian Open

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has said that there are no clear favourites for the next week's Australian Open despite his ominous start to the season. The World No.2 was in fine touch at the ATP Cup. He led Serbia to victory over 23 other nations in the new men's team event, overpowering Davis Cup champions Spain.

