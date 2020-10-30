Alexander Zverev Net Worth, ATP Prize Money, House And Personal Life Of German Star

Alexander Zverev has had a rollercoaster year. The 23-year-old German reached the Australian Open semi-finals at the beginning of the year, and then faced a slew of early defeats at Mexico and Cincinnati among others. He was a part of the controversial Adria Tour organised by Novak Djokovic. After multiple COVID cases arose from the tournament, Zverev promised that he would quarantine for 14 days, but was seen dancing in a packed club with no mask, just a few days later.

Zverev recorded his career-best statistics at the US Open. He lost a hard-fought battle against Theim in the finals, going down despite being 2 sets to love. After a fourth-round French Open exit to youngster Jannik Sinner, Zverev won the bett1HULKS Championships in Cologne this month.

Alexander Zverev Personal life

Alexander "Sascha" Zverev has tennis in his blood. His parents Irina and Alexander Mikhailovich Zverev were professional tennis players from the Soviet Union. The pair resettled in Germany after the birth of their first child Mischa Zverev. Zverev's parents have been Sascha's primary coaches since he started playing the sport at the age of one. He was been coached by former number one Juan Carlos Ferrero and Ivan Lendl. Zverev's current coach is David Ferrer.

He has been linked with Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic in 2015. Following this, he began dating model Olya Sharypova in 2018 but broke up with her in 2019. He met his latest ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea at the Paris Masters last year and began dating her soon after. The pair also split up earlier this year. He has been accused of domestic violence by Sharypova and has confirmed that he will be having a child with Patea.

Alexander Zverev net worth

According to tennistonic.com, Alexander Zverev's net worth is estimated to be $17 million USD. Of these values, Zverev has won $22,817,860 from his singles and doubles victories to date (figures taken from the ATP website). His earnings come from his meteoric rise in the tennis world and the great success he has found on the ATP Tour. Just from his last two victories at the bett1HULKS Championships, Zverev has earned €26,640.

Apart from his earnings from the game, Zverev has endorsement deals with Adidas, Nike, HEAD, Peugeot, Z Zegna and many other companies. With a career-high rank of No.3, Zverev is one of the most valuable faces in tennis as of now. He is also believed to have houses in Germany with his family and in Florida. Zverev's official residence is in Monte Carlo but the 23-year old claims that he is 'not rich enough' to buy a house in the luxury tax-haven yet.

