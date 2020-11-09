Alexander Zverev's Ex Accuses Him Of Punching Her, Confesses To Considering Suicide

Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, has revealed more incriminating details about her tumultuous relationship with the World No. 7. This came just a few days after Zverev won his round one match against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanović at the Paris Masters. The 23-year old finished the tournament as the runner-up after going down 7-5, 4-6, 1-6 to Daniil Medvedev.

Zverev ex girlfriend opens up about "hellish" relationship

Adding to her previous statement about the domestic abuse she suffered while in a relationship with Alexander Zverev, Olga Sharypova told Ben Rothenberg of Racquet, that she had tried to end her life during the relationship. In her initial post and interviews, Sharypova had revealed that Zverev's abuse towards her had reached its peak during the 2019 US Open when he tried to choke her and smothered her with a pillow before she ran away.

However, Olga has now said that this was not the end of the relationship. Olga said she was convinced by friends and family that she could mend things with Zverev and proceeded to do so. But by then, she was deeply depressed. A usually cheerful and positive person, she was "emotionally dying" and "didn’t understand everything in [her] life."

"I understand that I can’t live like this anymore, but I knew he wouldn’t let me go," Sharypova said in the interview.

The last straw in the relationship came in Geneva during the Laver Cup when Sharypova says Zverev punched her after an argument. “In this moment," says Sharypova, "he [Zverev] understood that he’s much stronger in this way than me, physically stronger” and that's when she decided to take matters into her own hands. She claims she injected herself with a large dose of insulin from Zverev's room and was saved by tour officials who found her locked in the bathroom.

In the article, she says that there is a lot more left to her story, which ends during the Shanghai Masters, but that she will tell it all later. Talking about herself now, Sharypova is in a much better place after leaving Zverev.

“Thank God I’m alive and thank God I’m happy now and thank God it’s done, and now I’m far away from it" she added.

She has said that she is not thinking of pursuing any legal options and is only telling her story so others in the same situation feel less alone.

Zverev ranking as of November

Alexander Zverev is currently ranked No. 7 by the ATP. As one of the most successful players outside of the top 3, Zverev's lifetime earnings from tennis according to the ATP is $23,002,531. His estimated net worth, including endorsements and other assets, is $17 million, according to tennistonic.com.

Disclaimer: The above Alexander Zverev net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

