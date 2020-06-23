Andy Murray Criticises Novak Djokovic After Grigor Dimitrov Tests Positive For COVID-19

British tennis player Andy Murray spoke on the controversy surrounding the Novak Djokovic charity tournament. The Adria Tour, which was a Novak Djokovic charity event, made headlines for all the wrong reasons after the Grigor Dimitrov coronavirus news came to light. Grigor Dimitrov, Victor Troicki and Borna Ćorić are three of the players who participated in the Novak Djokovic charity event who have tested positive as of now.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Tells Andy Murray 'you Are Better Than Novak Djokovic'

Novak Djokovic charity event should have taken correct measures: Andy Murray

Speaking about the Novak Djokovic charity event, 3 time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray recently gave his opinion about the Adria Tour. Andy Murray said that different countries have different rules in place as a response to the pandemic. The 33-year-old Andy Murray also said that when international travel is involved, it also involves players and team members coming in from all parts of the world.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Fires Shots At Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic In Chat With Andy Murray

Andy Murray concluded by saying that all the correct measures and precautions should be taken in such cases. Andy Murray was less hostile as compared to other tennis players who have spoken about the Novak Djokovic charity event and the Grigor Dimitrov coronavirus situation. Andy Murray said that he hopes that the outbreak wouldn’t be too bad, considering that the situation in Croatia and Serbia is comparatively better according to him.

Speaking about the fact that the Adria Tour was held without social distancing measures in place, Andy Murray said that once you start having mass gatherings with people from all over the world, it can be a recipe for a virus outbreak. Andy Murray also spoke about how the failings of the Novak Djokovic charity event could be a lesson for everyone. He said that it is important to take the pandemic seriously and it is necessary to have as many safety measures in place as possible.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Turns 34: World No.2 Expresses Conditional Desire To Play In French Open 2020

The Novak Djokovic charity event first made headlines as it was held in front of large crowds, with no social distancing measures in place. Players could be seen interacting with fans and no masks were visible at the Novak Djokovic charity event. Reports also revealed that fans were allowed to enter without tickets and that no arrangements were made for disinfectants and sanitizers at the stadium entrances.

The final of the tour was cancelled when the Grigor Dimitrov coronavirus situation came to light. Subsequently, Croatian tennis player Borna Ćorić, who was part of the tournament as well, revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read: Andy Murray To Return To Action In June For UK National Health Service Charity Tourney

With the US Open 2020 scheduled to start from August, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) revealed several precautions that will be adopted during US Open 2020 to ensure player safety. Some of the safety precautions during US Open 2020 ensure giving 2 rooms to each player, with players being tested 1-2 times per week. Several other safety precautions and social distancing guidelines will be enforced during the US Open 2020 as well.

Image Courtesy: instagram/andymurray