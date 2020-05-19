Nick Kyrgios Fires Shots At Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic In Chat With Andy Murray

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has often tried to get under the skin of rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal with his statements and play on court. Time and again, Kyrgios has never shied away from taking a shot at the top 2 tennis players in the world and once again he took at dig at them during his Instagram chat with Andy Murray on Saturday. Apart from Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios also took a jibe at Dominic Thiem.

Nick Kyrgios' jibe at Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal have never in best of terms with each other and once again the Australian during his chat with Andy Murray took a jibe at the Spaniard. During the chat, he recalled the moment when Rafael Nadal wasn't able to return his serve at Wimbledon 2014.

Nick Kyrgios - who has had a few red wines - has reiterated his belief that Andy Murray is a better tennis player than Novak Djokovic and says on the first time they played each other: ‘you returned my serve, which Rafa couldn’t... I knew I was in trouble.’ pic.twitter.com/Fbe2D9cIRh — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) May 16, 2020

The Australian had got the better of Rafael Nadal in the match, defeating the World No. 2 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Talking about it, Nick Kyrgios said while Rafael Nadal wasn’t able to return his serves, while the English player did. Praising Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios said that when he returned his serve, the first thought that came into his mind was that he is in trouble.

Talking about Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios said that Andy Murray is a better player than the Serbian. The Australian said that Novak Djokovic was playing dodgeball on his serve while referring to Andy Murray he said that the British player was slapping his serves for a winner.

Talking about Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios said that he is more invested in a nice cocktail, but Thiem would be more interested in watching paint dry. Talking about the vibe with the Australian Open finalist, Nick Kyrgios said that it is completely different between the two.

Nick Kyrgios and Andy Murray head-to-head record

Andy Murray current has a 5-1 head-to-head record against Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios won the last meeting against Murray as he edged out the Briton in three sets at the Queen's Club in 2018.

(IMAGE: ATP CUP / INSTAGRAM)