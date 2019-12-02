Andy Murray Does Not Blame Federer, Nadal, And Djokovic For Injury Breakdown

Andy Murray (who is the only tennis player to reach the World No 1 ranking during the reign of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal) said that the sheer physical effort required to chase down these three tennis stars was not the reason behind his injury breakdown. Murray has won three Grand Slam titles so far. Talking to BBC Radio Four, Murray dismissed the theories stating that competing at that level comes at a severe physical cost.

Andy Murray blames his inexperience

The only other tennis star who got close to this trio was Stan Wawrinka who also suffered an injury breakdown. Andy Murray, who is a two-time Olympics champion, stated that it was his inexperience which led to an injury breakdown. Murray explained how he did things differently when he was younger. The former World No 1 said that he believed that the harder he works, the better he would be. However, he later realised that it is not the correct way of looking at things. Murray blamed his mentality for his injury breakdown.

Murray stated that he should have taken more breaks and worked a bit smarter. Murray revealed that he regrets the things he has done in the past. Also, Murray added that he is hopeful of passing on his experience and advice to other athletes.

Andy Murray hobbled out of the Wimbledon 2017 tournament after Sam Querrey defeated him due to his hip injury. Murray made a return to action but struggled to cope with the pain and considered retiring before deciding to have a hip resurfacing operation to solve the issue in January 2018. This has worked for Murray as he won the doubles title at Queen’s Club in June and also bagged a singles title at Antwerp.

