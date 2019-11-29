The Debate
Serena Williams Fails At Cooking Cookies For Husband And Daughter; Watch Video

Tennis News

Recently, in a hilarious video posted online, tennis star Serena Williams shared her experience of trying to bake some cookies for her family. Read on for more.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is a lady of many talents – she is a tennis star, a successful designer, a wife and a mom. However, it seems like her skills do not extend into the kitchen. Recently, in a hilarious video posted online, the tennis star shares her experience of trying to bake some chocolate cookies.

Serena Williams' Instagram story of cooking

In the video, Serena Williams explained that she had left the cookie dough to rest for about 20 hours. She said that since the mixture has risen (or 'whatever'), she will warm up some butter to add to the dough. 

In the middle of the video, she is joined by her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia who adoringly offer to help. However, things don’t go as planned for Serena as the dough does not rise. Instead, it becomes as hard as a rock, much to her disappointment.

However, the tennis star’s husband could not hold back his laughter as he attempted to encourage his wife. He said that the dough solidifying was completely normal. He added that their daughter Olympia could save the cookie dough. Meanwhile, Olympia jumped in to check the mixture, exclaiming that it is hard. In the end, Serena gives up. At the end of the video, Serena proclaims that she hates baking.

In another video, it seems that the hate does not last too long because Serena is seen attempting to bake another batch of chocolate-chip cookies. It seems like she succeeded this time because Serena is seen offering chocolate-chip cookies baked by her to her friends and staff. Even little Olympia had a taste of her mom’s hard-baked chocolate-chip cookies. So, we guess that she did not indeed fail.

