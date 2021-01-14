Andy Murray Tests COVID-19 Positive, Won't Participate In Upcoming Australian Open

Former world number one Andy Murray will not be participating in the upcoming edition of the Australian Open after he tested positive for COVID-19. As per reports, Murray was set to fly out to Melbourne (the venue where the tournament is scheduled to be played) on a chartered flight arriving there over the next 36 hours and since he has been tested positive, he will now remain in quarantine and will be self-isolating at his London residence.

'Wishing you all the best with your recovery': Australian Open

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Australian Open wished the three-time Grand Slam winner a speedy recovery. At the same time, they also issued the statement that read that due to unfortunate circumstances, the 33-year-old will be unable to join the official AO (Australian Open) charter flights arriving in Australia in the coming days to go through the quarantine period with other players.

The statement further read that the AO fans love the two-time Wimbledon champion and at the same time, also know how much he loves competing in Melbourne and how hard he had worked for this opportunity.

Wishing you all the best with your recovery @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/SRMQeuIxLp — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2021

Andy Murray's record at the Australian Open

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been competing in the Australian Open since 2005. Even though he has never managed to lay his hands on the prestigious silverware even once, the Scotland-born tennis player has succeeded in making five final appearances in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, and, 2016 editions respectively only to finish as second-best on each occasion.

Australian Open 2021

A major feature on the ATP's calendar as the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open 2021 has been locked in to start on February 8 - a delay of three weeks from its usual start in the first week of January. This move comes as no surprise to fans or players, with many stakeholders having already announced that this was a possibility. The delay has been instituted in order to allow players the time to complete their 14-day mandatory quarantine and get in some match time before the Slam.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will be defending his title.

