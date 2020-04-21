Andy Murray's Comical Advice To Rafael Nadal Over Having Children Leaves Fans In Splits

Monday evening witnessed Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray involved in a live chat on Instagram which was loved by the tennis fans around the world. Even though Rafael Nadal initially struggled to host the Instagram live chat, he finally managed to get a grip of itt and began speaking to Roger Federer before switching to Andy Murray for a conversation.

Also Read: "Why Do You Play Lefty?" Federer Asks Nadal On Instagram Live; Here's His Answer

Andy Murray takes dig at Rafael Nadal over having a child

While both the players had a conversation over different things, one of the chats which caught everyone's attention was when Andy Murray told Rafael Nadal that at present he can sleep comfortably at night since he doesn’t have any children. During the live chat, both players were involved in a personal conservation, where the British tennis star advised the 19-time Grand Slam champion to start a family. Andy Murray, during the chat, asked Rafael Nadal to enjoy late nights while he doesn’t have kids. Following Andy Murray’s advice, here's what Rafael Nadal replied

Murray: “Well now is a good time because we’re at home with the family all the time…”

Nadal: “You never know, you never know!”

Also Read: Nadal Frustrated By Tennis Lockdown, Federer Happy With Surgery Recovery

Roger Federer ask Rafael Nadal 'Why do you play lefty?'

When Roger Federer had a conversation with Rafael Nadal, he asked the Spaniard on how he played tennis with his left hand despite using his right hand at do most of the other activities. Nadal, in his reply, said that he cannot play righty. He added that his basketball skills and everything else is with the right hand, but not with football or tennis. He added that he started playing with a two-handed backhand and forehand with the people he was working with, so they probably didn’t know if he was righty or lefty.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Performs Acrobatic Yoga Stunt With Wife On Easter Weekend; Watch Video

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal to be part of Virtual Madrid Open

Grand Slam champions Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal also had a conversation about their preparations for the virtual Madrid Open. During the chat, Andy Murray said that he played last night and he chose to play as Rafael Nadal on clay against his opponent. He further said that both of them were playing unbelievable but after a set the guy playing as Andy Murray was tired and he as Nadal never got tired after a set.

Also Read: Djokovic Says He Wouldn't Take Anti-coronavirus Vaccination