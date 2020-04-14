Novak Djokovic Performs Acrobatic Yoga Stunt With Wife On Easter Weekend; Watch Video

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has been very much active on social media along with his wife Jelena since the tennis season has been suspended due to coronavirus. Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena were celebrating the festival of Easter staying indoors recently. In his latest video on Twitter, the duo did not only send their Easter wishes across but were also seen performing an incredible yoga stunt.

Novak Djokovic and wife perform Acro Yoga stunt during coronavirus

In the video, Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are seen performing a stunt in a ‘acro yoga position’ while staying indoors due to coronavirus. After doing the same, the couple also challenged volunteers and donors of the Novak Djokovic Foundation to do the same. Here is Novak Djokovic's latest video -

#HappyEaster everyone! Awaiting our Orthodox Christian Easter to arrive with plenty of time for new challenges 🤔... @jelenadjokovic and I decided to challenge you guys and our @novakfoundation community to try this acro yoga position this week... pic.twitter.com/AkCqZBo4PB — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 12, 2020

Novak Djokovic accepts Roger Federer and Andy Murray's challenges

Apart from posting his own challenges on social media, Novak Djokovic has been taking on various challenges including the ones recently posted by Roger Federer and Andy Murray. Novak Djokovic completed the challenge from Roger Federer in which the Serbian can be seen practising a solo drill wherein he is knocking the ball against a wall. Recently, Novak and Jelena accepted Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears’ challenge, which was a 100-volley exchange between the couples during the coronavirus lockdown. The duo were successful in completing the challenge amid coronavirus.

Novak Djokovic donation for coronavirus

Apart from being active on social media, Novak Djokovic made a €1 million ($1.1 million) donation to help people in Serbia buy respirators and other gear to combat coronavirus. Apart from donating money in his native Serbia, another Novak Djokovic donation went towards Rafael Nadal's fund in Spain to fight against coronavirus. Rafael Nadal thanked Novak Djokovic for his contribution and termed it as a class act.

(IMAGE: NOVAK DJOKOVIC / INSTAGRAM)