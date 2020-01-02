ATP Cup: Check Out Schedule, Groups, Teams And Tournament Details

The 2020 tennis season will start on Friday. Top tennis stars will battle it out in the ATP Cup. It is the new team competition added to the ATP calendar. The event will be played in Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. The tournament will be having 750 ranking points in singles and 250 ranking points in doubles. The winner of the event will receive a total prize money of $15 million. While Roger Federer and Team Switzerland won't be involved in the ATP Cup, World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and World No. 2 Novak Djokovic will be representing Spain and Serbia.

ATP Cup schedule and format

The ATP Cup schedule for the inaugural season is not a big one. The tournament will be a 10-day affair. It'll be starting from Friday, January 3 and it will conclude on Sunday, January 12. The tournament will feature teams from 24 countries. Each team will be consisting of five players. The 24 teams are divided into six groups of four teams. Over the course of the first six days, every team will play the other three teams in their respective group in a best-of-three-matches tie. There'll be two singles match followed by a doubles match. The singles matches are best-of-three sets, while the doubles matches will have a match tiebreaker if they split the first two sets.

The six teams that finish first in their groups, as well as the two best second-place finishers, will advance to the eight-team tournament which will take place over the last four days. The quarterfinals will take place over two days. Then, the semifinals and the finals will take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 11 and January 12. The action will be spread out across Australia - the group stages take place in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. The final eight teams converge in Sydney.

ATP Cup Groups

Group A (Brisbane)

Serbia (Novak Djokovic, Dusan Lajovic)

France (Gael Monfils, Benoit Paire)

South Africa (Kevin Anderson, Lloyd Harris)

Chile (Cristian Garin, Nicolas Jarry)

Group B (Perth)

Spain (Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut)

Japan (Yoshihito Nishioka, Go Soeda)

Georgia (Nikoloz Basilashvili, Aleksandre Metreveli)

Uruguay (Pablo Cuevas, Martin Cuevas)

Group C (Sydney)

Belgium (David Goffin, Steve Darcis)

Great Britain (Daniel Evans, Cameron Norrie)

Bulgaria (Grigor Dimitrov, Dimitar Kuzmanov)

Moldova (Radu Albot, Alexander Cozbinov)

Group D (Perth)

Russia (Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov)

Italy (Fabio Fognini, Stefano Travaglia)

United States (John Isner, Taylor Fritz)

Norway (Casper Ruud, Viktor Durasovic)

Group E (Sydney)

Austria (Dominic Thiem, Dennis Novak)

Croatia (Borna Coric, Marin Cilic)

Argentina (Diego Schwartzman, Guido Pella)

Poland (Hubert Hurkacz, Kamil Majchrzak)

Group F (Brisbane)

Germany (Alexander Zverev, Jan-Lenard Struff)

Greece (Stefanos Tsitsipas, Michail Pervolarakis)

Canada (Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime)

Australia (Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios)

