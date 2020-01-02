The Debate
Rafael Nadal Says That ATP Cup 2020 Will Not Be Treated As Preparation For Australian Open

Tennis News

Rafael Nadal recently stated that he has not put the same effort for this month’s ATP Cup as compared to the effort he'll put for the Australian Open.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rafael Nadal

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal recently stated that he has not put the same effort for this month’s ATP Cup as compared to the effort he'll put for the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal added that he will do his best to lead his country to further tennis glory. Rafael Nadal was in incredible form when the Spanish tennis team won the first Davis Cup Finals. He won all his eight matches in the singles and doubles category.

ATP Cup 2020 description

It is time for another team competition. Rafael Nadal and his team will compete in the ATP Cup. 24 countries will battle for glory in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane. Speaking to press, Nadal stated that his team is not taking this competition like preparation for another event even if the Australian Open is around the corner.

Rafael Nadal said that his team would put all their effort in this tournament. After that, these Spaniards will have a week before the Australian Open. 

Published:
