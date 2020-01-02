Rafael Nadal Says That ATP Cup 2020 Will Not Be Treated As Preparation For Australian Open

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal recently stated that he has not put the same effort for this month’s ATP Cup as compared to the effort he'll put for the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal added that he will do his best to lead his country to further tennis glory. Rafael Nadal was in incredible form when the Spanish tennis team won the first Davis Cup Finals. He won all his eight matches in the singles and doubles category.

Only a few days left for the tour in Australia... I’m still preparing for the @ATPCup and the @AustralianOpen where, by the way, @Kia_Motors will be taking me every day to the tournament with my friend Iain, who you all already know!#Kia #Kiatennis #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/4C5mmiHeqP — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 16, 2019

ATP Cup 2020 description

It is time for another team competition. Rafael Nadal and his team will compete in the ATP Cup. 24 countries will battle for glory in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane. Speaking to press, Nadal stated that his team is not taking this competition like preparation for another event even if the Australian Open is around the corner.

.@RafaelNadal is not “only” one of the greatest athletes of the world and the best Spanish athlete of all time. What really makes him special are his values. And this is the reason why today I'm happy to say Welcome to Santander, Rafa. https://t.co/kPqZNK6ZG2 — Ana Botín (@AnaBotin) December 31, 2019

Rafael Nadal said that his team would put all their effort in this tournament. After that, these Spaniards will have a week before the Australian Open.

I always enjoy doing clinics with kids. This picture was last year at @mubadalawtc and I’ll be back again this week! #mwtc #yallarafa pic.twitter.com/kyzGB0hLCF — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 16, 2019

