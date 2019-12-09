Novak Djokovic Makes Fun Of Reporter's Accent, Watch The Star's 'Not Too Bad' Mimicry

2019 has proven to be a mixed year for World No.2 Novak Djokovic. The Serbian won 5 titles in 2019, including 2 majors and two Masters 1000 titles. Recently, the ATP posted a video of Djokovic on its Instagram page, which summed up his year – Not too bad! The ATP tour page captioned it: 'So Novak, how would you sum up your 2019 season.'

The throwback video shows Djokovic answer a similar question from an Italian journalist with a heavily accented ‘not too bad’ following his Australian Open victory earlier this year. The video features the voice of an Italian reporter Ubaldo Scanagatta curiously asking Djokovic about his super run in the tournament, to which the tennis star mimicked the reporter while replying to him. Djokovic is known for his great sense of humour and mimicking skills amongst players on the ATP Tour, which the fans also don't seem to mind.

Novak Djokovic's year so far

The tennis star started the year with a dazzling performance at the Australian Open. However, he could replicate that success in the clay-court season. While Djokovic did rally back with a dazzling win at Wimbledon, the high did not last long again as he had to withdraw from the fourth round of the US Open and could not help Serbia win the Davis Cup. At the ATP Finals, Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini in grand style but lost the next two matches to Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer, missing a chance to reach the semis. In the end, Djokovic had to settle for the No 2 spot behind long-term Rafael Nadal. However, the Serbian is confident to start his 2020 in great style and is preparing for the upcoming Australian Open.

