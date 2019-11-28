The Debate
Roger Federer Chooses Between Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic, Here Is The Legend's Answer

Tennis News

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer chose World No 1 Rafael Nadal over Novak Djokovic when he was asked about the better player between the two.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roger Federer

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer chose World No 1 Rafael Nadal over Novak Djokovic when he was asked about who is the better player between the two in a recent interview. When these top three players in the world are quizzed on one another, they usually come up with a diplomatic response. But surprisingly, Roger Federer did not hesitate to answer this question.

Roger Federer chooses Rafael Nadal over Novak Djokovic 

Federer was not hesitant this time as he stuck by the World No.1 and long-term rival Nadal. Nadal could thank Federer in a way as the World No.3 Swiss defeated World No.2 Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals this year to ensure that the Spaniard ended the 2019 season as the No.1 even if he didn't win the tournament. Taking to a leading Mexican TV channel, Federer said that it is interesting to pick one tennis star as they both have entirely different careers. However, he chose Nadal for his incredible performance at the French Open and being World No.1 right now.

Federer stated that Nadal became the World No.1 in 2011 for the first time and he did it again this year. Federer also justified his answer by claiming that Nadal has more Grand Slam titles. However, he was slightly diplomatic in adding that Djokovic has more weeks at the top spot and that he may have more years on tour left as compared to Nadal. The 20-time Grand Slam winner signed off by saying that Nadal is his pick at this moment and there is still plenty to play for as it will be interesting to see where all the three end up eventually.

Published:
COMMENT
