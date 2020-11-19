ATP Tour Finals 2020 Dominic Thiem Vs Andrey Rublev Live Stream In India, H2H And Preview

Dominic Thiem's dominant run in 2020 is shaping up to an equalling dominating close as he takes on Russian youngster Andrey Rublev in a dead rubber at the ATP Tour Finals 2020 on Thursday evening. In the last of the round-robin matches for the London 2020 Group, Thiem will play for a shot at total domination while Rublev will play to prevent a total whitewash and bow out with at least one win to this name. The Dominic Thiem vs Andrey Rublev match will begin at 7:30 pm. Here's how you can watch the Thiem vs Rublev live streaming.

Four epic showdowns will take place on Thursday! 🍿



Which match are you most excited for? #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/0U88m8EeXA — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 17, 2020

Also Read | Daniil Medvedev Qualifies For First ATP Finals Semi-final By Beating Novak Djokovic: Watch

ATP Tour Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem vs Andrey Rublev

Dominic Thiem's figure of just a single title win from this year does not do justice to the form he has been in. The World No.3 has a win-loss record of 22-7 in 2020. With the exception of the Cincinnati Masters where he faced an early exit, Thiem has reached at least the quarter-finals of each of the tournament he has been a part of this year. This includes a runner-up finish at the Australian Open and a maiden Grand Slam win at the US Open.

Thiem's wins over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal have made him the first qualifier to the semi-finals from his group. He is now awaiting his semi-final opponent which will be either Novak Djokovic (to whom he lost the Australian Open title) or Alexander Zverev (who he defeated to win the US Open). The first semi-final will take place on November 21.

Also Read | 'Tennis Australia Doing The Best They Can', Says Zverev On Australia Open Doubts

It has also been a marquee year for 23-year-old Andrey Rublev, who has charted a meteoric rise into the top 10 this year. Rublev, who started his year at No.23, has won five titles - in Vienna, St. Petersburg, Hamburg, Adelaide and Doha - to end the year at a career-high No.8. Armed with a win-loss record of 40-8, Rublev is sure to give Thiem a good fight on Thursday.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Clash Over Line Judges, Best-of-5 Format In Grand Slams

Thiem vs Rublev head to head

Thiem and Rublev have only met four times on the ATP circuit. Their H2H is split 2-2 between them. The last two encounters between the pair were won by Rublev, including the quarter-finals in Vienna this month. Thiem and Rublev have met twice on clay and twice on indoor hard courts and have once each on the two surfaces as well.

Thiem vs Rublev live streaming details

The ATP Tour Finals 2020 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The Thiem vs Rublev match will be available on Sony Six SD and HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates for the game can be followed on the ATP's website and social media pages.

Also Read | Why World No 1 Novak Djokovic Opposes The 5-set Format In Grand Slams

Image Credits: ATP Tour Twitter