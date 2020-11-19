Why World No 1 Novak Djokovic Opposes The 5-set Format In Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic recently gave his take over making a modification in Grand Slam matches. During a post-match interview in the ongoing ATP Finals 2020, the Serbian tennis ace described himself as a supporter of best of three matches. The 17-time Grand Slam Champion divided the tennis world by saying, “I am more a proponent of two-out-of-three everywhere, even though, of course, Slams have always been best-of-five.”

Novak Djokovic’s upcoming match-up in ATP Finals 2020

Novak Djokovic reveals why he wants ‘3-set format’ in Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic cited the higher average age of tennis fans worldwide as the reason behind his preference of the 3-set format in Grand Slam matches. According to a study by Magna Group, the average age of audiences tuning in for ATP matches was revealed to be 61 years. Djokovic admitted that the aforementioned stat was a “bit shocking” for him and he believes the attention span for the younger generation of tennis fans is getting shorter.

The 33-year-old is of the opinion that the sport must adapt in order to attract the younger generation. The Serb said that certain changes must be made marketing-wise and on a commercial level in order to “really improve the product”.

ATP Finals 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic lost to Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6 on Thursday morning in a group stage match of the ongoing ATP Finals 2020. Medvedev has now qualified for the semi-finals while Djokovic will now face Alexander Zverev on Friday, November 20.

A look into Novak Djokovic's ATP ranking

Novak Djokovic's ATP ranking places him at No 1 in the world among men’s singles players. He rose to the aforementioned ranking in February this year and has remained at the top since then.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slams tally

The Novak Djokovic Grand Slams tally composes of 17 titles, thus making him the third most successful men’s singles player in history. He has won eight Australian Open titles, including the most recent one, between the years 2008 and 2020. Additionally, Djokovic’s Grand Slam collection includes five Wimbledon titles, three US Open titles and one French Open.

