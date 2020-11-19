Daniil Medvedev Qualifies For First ATP Finals Semi-final By Beating Novak Djokovic: Watch

It was a day of comebacks for Group Tokyo 1970 at the ATP Finals 2020. With a semi-finals spot on the line, the mighty World No. 1 Novak Djokovic faced off with Daniil Medvedev, who has had one of the best years of his career in 2020. With the numbers split almost evenly - if not tilted a bit in Djokovic's favour - Medvedev pulled off a huge win and earned his first semifinal place in the Nitto ATP Finals 2020, winning in straight sets against the Serb. Here are the Djokovic vs Medvedev highlights.

ATP Finals 2020: Djokovic vs Medvedev highlights

Going into the match early this morning, both Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev would've had just one thing on their minds: direct qualification into the semis. Both men had won their maiden encounters of the series, with Djokovic defeating Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 and Medvedev taking on Sascha Zverev 6-3, 6-4.

There was also more on the line for the pair. Medvedev's first appearance at the ATP Finals last year ended with him losing each of his three group stage games and redemption was necessary. Djokovic meanwhile, was, and still is, in the running for a record-tying 6th Finals title.

While the World No. 1 has the more superior stats, the 24-year-old is the more in-form player, having won his first title of the year at Paris less than two weeks ago. The match started out slow, with the first break in the game coming at 3-3. Djokovic defended three break points before he missed a low forehand shot to give Medvedev the first advantage in the game. From there on, it was Medvedev's game through and through.

The No. 4 won the next six games going up 3-0 in the second set before allowing Djokovic his first points. After that, it was just a matter of holding on to his serve, and Medvedev did not falter. He is now vying to become the fourth player in history, after Djokovic, Michael Stich, Stefan Edberg to clinch the Finals title after a 0-3 debut.

ATP Finals 2020: Semi-finals matchups and conditions for qualification

Group Tokyo 1970's first qualifier, Medvedev will meet the second qualifier from the London 2020 Group in his semi-final match. This spot will be decided in today's match between Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas, with a simple qualification condition of just winning the match. As for the Tokyo group, Djokovic will now have to face another in-form player, Alexander Zverev, if he wants to grab that second semi-final spot. The winner will meet Dominic Thiem, the first qualifier from London 2020.

Image Credits: ATP Tour Twitter