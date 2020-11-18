ATP Tour Finals: Novak Djokovic Vs Daniil Medvedev Live Stream In India, H2H And Preview

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev in a group stage game at the Nitto ATP Tour Finals 2020. Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev has been scheduled for 1:30 am IST on Wednesday night, November 18 (November 19 in India). With the Group London 2020 winner already determined, this match will decide the first qualifier from the Group Tokyo 1970. Here's where you can catch the Djokovic vs Medvedev live streaming, the Djokovic vs Medvedev head to head record and the preview for tonight's match.

ATP Tour Finals 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev

Both Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have won their fist encounters at the year-end series so far. Djokovic, who is a 5-time champion at the tournament, will be vying for a 6th title to equal Roger Federer's record. The 33-year-old beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 while Medvedev defeated US Open finalist and bett1HULKS champion, Sascha Zverev 6-3, 6-4. The winner of today's match will advance to the semi-final while the loser will have to battle it out in their third game to make it to the semis.

After his first ATP final win in 2008, Djokovic won the title four times in a row from 2012-2015. He was also the runner-up of the tournament in 2016 and 2018.

In stark contrast to this is the 24-year old Medvedev who made his ATP finals debut last year. Medvedev, who was a part of Group Andre Agassi, along with Rafa, Zverev and Tsitsipas, lost all three of his group stage matches at the tournament last year. However, he will be back with a vengeance this time around, armed with his Paris Masters title.

Djokovic vs Medvedev head to head

Novak Djokovic has a 39-3 win-loss record this year and has won 4 titles - the Australian Open, The Cincinnati Masters, the Rome Masters and the Dubai Open. Medvedev has a 23-10 record in 2020 and won his sole singles title in Paris ten days ago. The head to head between the two players is 4-2 in favour of Djokovic. Of their last for matches, both players have won two each and Djokovic holds the advantage on hard courts.

Djokovic vs Medvedev live streaming details

The ATP Tour Finals 2020 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The Djokovic vs Medvedev match will be available on Sony Six SD and HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates for the game can be followed on the ATP's website and social media pages.

