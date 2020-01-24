Novak Djokovic Says Plant-based Diet Is More About Principles Than Tennis For Him

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is one of the best players to have ever walked on planet earth. The No. 2 ranked Serbian holds a lot of records under his name. He is having a great season at the ongoing Australian Open. No wonder, Novak Djokovic is a role model for millions and his heroism prevails even when he is not inside the tennis court. After defeating Japan’s Y. Nishioka in the third round, Novak Djokovic revealed his diet plan. The Serbian has been following a plant-based diet for more than four years now. Let us see what forced Novak Djokovic to stay away from meat.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic reveals why he follows a plant-based diet

During a recent press conference at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic revealed that he is following a plant-based diet for more than four and a half years and he is very pleased to do so. More than tennis, Novak’s diet is based on his lifestyle and principles. The tennis superstar is highly concerned about animals and he does not plan to take their lives for his diet. According to Novak Djokovic, he was highly criticised for taking up a plant-based diet. His moral beliefs did not allow him to have animal lives on his plate. Apart from his performance inside the tennis court, ‘The Serbinator’ is also concerned about his lifestyle. Take a look at the press conference.

(Image courtesy: Official Twitter of Australian Open)