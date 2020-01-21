Novak Djokovic Reveals New Year Resolution For 2020 After Australian Open Round 1 Win

Novak Djokovic has said that his New Year Resolution for 2020 is to enjoy being on the court as much as he can. The Serbian star is currently featuring in the Australian Open 2020 and would look to add another title on his favourite turf. Novak Djokovic progressed to the second round, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 on Monday.

Green means GO.



Bidding for a record-extending eighth #AusOpen title, @DjokerNole recorded the 900th tour-level victory of his career with a 7-6(5) 6-2 2-6 6-1 win over Jan-Lennard Struff on Day 1



Match report

Novak Djokovic advances in Australian Open 2020, beats Jan-Lennard Struff

Novak Djokovic faced a stiff opponent in Jan-Lennard Struff, who managed to win a set, which was the first time since 2006 that Djokovic dropped a set in the first round of the Australian Open. Post that, Djokovic returned to his very best, upstaging his German opponent in the next two sets to secure his passage to the next round. Post-match, the Serbian star fielded some questions from former American tennis champion John McEnroe. Djokovic praised Struff saying that he likes challenging first-round games and Jan-Lennard Struff gave him a tough fight.

Novak Djokovic's New Year Resolution: Enjoy playing tennis while he can

Novak Djokovic is enjoying playing tennis at the moment and the World No.2 said that it is his New Year resolution to enjoy playing while he can. Djokovic admitted that it is easier said than done considering that the 16-time Grand Slam winner is expected to win most of his games. Djokovic’s victory was his 900th ATP Tour win, and in conversation with John McEnroe, Djokovic thanked the supporters at the Australian Open, who have supported him all these years and is grateful for being able to play tennis for so long.

Always great to hear from Novak Djokovic.



What a pairing him and John McEnroe are. 😂



Watch: @Channel9



Stream: https://t.co/kfkrfkzNs1#9WWOS #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/QMoSe15Dvh — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 20, 2020

What's next for Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic is aiming to close the gap on rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam titles race. If the World No.2 captures his eighth crown Australian Open title, Djokovic will move to within two trophies of Nadal (19) and three of all-time leader Federer (20). Novak Djokovic will face Tatsuma Ito of Japan for a spot in the third round.

