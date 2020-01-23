Rafael Nadal Kisses Ballgirl During Australian Open Win, Not Worried About Wife's Reaction

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal recently defeated Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 after a two and a half hours long match. Federico Delbonis did all he can to match Rafael Nadal, but he failed. Delbonis made many errors throughout the match which gave Rafael Nadal a chance to recover and win. However, Rafael Nadal also made a minor mistake during the match. In the second round, Rafael Nadal tried to return the ball to Federico Delbonis’ side. He accidentally hit the ballgirl who was standing next to the umpire.

The World No.1 def. Federico Delbonis 6-3 7-6(4) 6-1 to reach the #AusOpen third round for the 14th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/Se09nwvwUU — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2020

After the incident, Rafael Nadal rushed to see the ballgirl and checked her eyes. After talking to her for a few seconds, Rafael Nadal kissed her on the cheek and said sorry. After Rafael Nadal won the match, he went to the ballgirl and gave her his headband. He again asked for forgiveness and then celebrated his win.

Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal talks about the incident

After the celebration, the World No. 1 was interviewed by an Australian Open host. Rafael Nadal said that the ball was in full force and it’s really bad that the ballgirl got hit. Nadal said that he was really scared for the ballgirl and that’s why he rushed to check on her. Nadal said that the girl was really brave and this was one of the scariest moments in his career. When asked about what his wife will think of him about kissing the ballgirl, Rafael Nadal sarcastically said, "After 15-years, she doesn’t care much."

