Daniil Medvedev Suffers Gruesome Nose Bleeding During Australian Open Round 2 Match

Russian star Daniil Medvedev marched into the 3rd round of the Australian Open 2020 after beating Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 7-5, 6-1, 6-3. The fourth-seeded Russian will next play local star Alexei Popyrin in the third round. His victory was marred with small trouble after he suffered nose bleeding in the second set.

Daniil Medvedev nose bleeding incident

The US Open finalist was cruising in the second set and called for a medical timeout for random nosebleeding while leading 5-0. The match was stopped for a few moments for the doctor to start treatment and stop the bleeding from his nose. Once the match resumed, there was no looking back for the Russian, who emerged victorious quite comfortably.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev speaks about his issue with nose bleeding

In the post-match press conference, Medvedev explained the reason behind his nosebleeding. He said that bleeding from nose happens to him sometimes but doesn't usually happen during the match so he had to stop it. He further said that it usually takes 3-4 minutes to stop bleeding so he called the physio so he could help him to stop it. He also spoke about how often he faced the issue of nose bleeding. He said it happens maybe two times a year or maybe once and the last time it happened was in the first round of the Australian Open last year.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev vs Pedro Martinez highlights

Daniil Medvedev was made to work hard by Pedro Martinez in the first set. Firstly, rain forced the roof in Margaret Court Arena to be closed during the second game of the match, but it didn't throw Medvedev off guard as the Russian raced to a 4-1 lead in 20 minutes. The Spaniard though fought back and kept himself in the first set, but while serving at 5-6, Martinez missed a pair of forehands to give the fourth seed an early lead. In the next two sets, it was the Russian who stamped his authority and managed to close out the match in three sets. Daniil Medvedev delivered 19 aces throughout the clash

