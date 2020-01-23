Serena Williams Dances With Coco Gauff In Video Shown Live At Australian Open: Watch

Tennis legend Serena Williams began her quest for her 24th Grand Slam title by beating Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-0, 6-3 in Round 1 of the Australian Open 2020. On Wednesday night, the younger Williams beat Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-3 in the second round and will next face China's Wang Qiang in the next round. She had beaten her Chinese opponent at last year's US Open quarter-finals. Apart from her convincing victory in the second round, Serena Williams had a funny moment in the post-match interview.

Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams stars in a dancing video with Coco Gauff

After her second-round win, Jim Courier in an on-court interview, asked Serena Williams about her unusual training regime and suddenly, on the Rod Laver Arena big screen, a video of Williams dancing with Coco Gauff was been played. According to a report in New York Times, in December last year, Gauf got an opportunity to train alongside Serena Williams when the latter's coach Patrick Mouratoglou had organised a pre-season training camp in Boca Raton, Florida along with Chris Eubanks and Marius Copil.

The 38-year-old Williams laughed, putting a hand over her face. When Courier asked Serena to open up about the whole video she said: "Oh my gosh, don't show the end." Giving an insight into the dance video with Coco Gauff, Serena said: "We love to dance". She said she he had been mixing up her training with dance and boxing as well as hitting the gym.

Australian Open: Serena Williams speaks about Coco Gauff

Serena Williams said that she was 'nowhere near' as good as 15-year-old Coco Gauff when she was that age. She said that Gauff is just impressive all-round, from her personality to the way she plays. He also added that Gauff is super impressive.and she was nowhere near her level at 15 either on the court or off the court. Gauff beat Serena Williams' older sister Venus in the first round in Melbourne, having done the same at Wimbledon last year.

Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff and Serena Williams on collision course

While Serena Williams has already entered the fourth round of the Australian Open, Coco Gauff will play her third-round match against defending champion Naomi Osaka on Friday. If Gauff does manage to win her third round, she will face Williams in the quarterfinals.

