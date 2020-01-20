Australian Open 2020: Shapovalov Argues With Umpire After Furiously Smashing Racquet

Canadian young tennis sensation Denis Shapovalov began his 2020 season on a bitter note after he was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open 2020 by Marton Fucsovics. The unseeded Hungarian defeated the 13th seed 6-3 6-7(7) 6-1 7-6(3) to enter next round. Not only did the German lost the match but even lost his temper in between the match.

Australian Open 2020: Denis Shapovalov yells at chair umpire

Fucsovics grabs the third set by the score of 6-1 and now leads by two sets to one against Denis Shapovalov.



Earlier in the set, Shapovalov got quite frustrated after receiving a code violation and started a vocal argument with Renaud Lichtenstein. #AusOpen



📽️(@Eurosport_DE) pic.twitter.com/bXv7poy0np — Alex | Tennis 🎾 (@Alex_Boroch) January 20, 2020

Shapovalov struggled right from the start at Margaret Court Arena and given a code violation after smashing his racket into the blue hardcourt when he was broken early in the third set. His behaviour saw him receive a warning from umpire Renaud Lichtenstein which further irked the 20-year-old, who yelled It’s my racket, I can do whatever I want with it!”

Australian Open 2020: Shapavalov vs Marton Fucsovics highlights

😘☝️



Fucsovics knocks out 13th seed Shapovalov 6-3 6-7(7) 6-1 7-6(3), scoring the biggest upset of Day 1!#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HGMWOf2QtE — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020

Fucsovics took an early 2-0 lead in the first set, but Shapavalov tried to get back in the game but ultimately it was Marton Fucsovics who took the set 6-3. In the second set, Shapovalov started to find his game and tied the second set 1-1. The duo traded games twice to keep it even at 5-5. Marton Fucsovics double-faulted in the second set to give Shapavalov the second set. Shapovalov quickly fell behind 5-1 in the third set. He double-faulted to hand Fucsovics the set point. In the fourth set

Shapovalov jumped out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads but Fucsovics battled back to tie it 4-4 and take a 5-4 lead before Shapovalov evened it 5-5. The Canadian took a 4-2 lead in the tiebreak but Fucsovics fought back and closed the match and create an upset on opening day.

Denis Shapovalov's thoughts on losing the match

Speaking to reporters post losing the game, Shapovalov said that he played really nervous today. He also said that he was in really good shape and really good condition coming into the tournament but just played really tight today.

